Super Eagles Climb to 26th in Latest FIFA World Rankings After AFCON 2025 Success

Abuja, Jan. 19, 2026 (Naija247news) – Nigeria’s Super Eagles have surged 12 places to 26th in the latest FIFA World Ranking, released on Monday, following their impressive performance at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The team, coached by Eric Chelle, finished third in the tournament after winning six of their seven matches. Their only defeat came in the semi-finals, where hosts Morocco edged them out on penalties. The Eagles bounced back to secure third place with a 4-2 victory over Egypt in the playoff match, demonstrating both attacking flair and mental resilience.

Nigeria also recorded the highest points gain in the rankings, earning +79.09 points. The current top 10 globally remains dominated by Spain, Argentina, France, England, Brazil, Portugal, the Netherlands, Morocco, Belgium, and Germany.

On the African continent, the top 10 teams are Morocco, Senegal, Nigeria, Algeria, Egypt, Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon, Tunisia, Congo DR, and Mali.

The Super Eagles’ rise reflects the growing influence of African teams on the global football stage, with Nigeria leading the charge among the continent’s footballing nations.

