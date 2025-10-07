Super Eagles Camp Gets Boost as Osimhen, Lookman Join Squad

7, October 2025/Naija 247 news

The Super Eagles have kicked off their preparations for the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Lesotho in South Africa, with star players Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman joining the team camp. A total of 17 players have arrived at the team’s camp in Polokwane, marking a significant boost to the squad.

The players in camp include top forwards, midfield maestros, and defensive stalwarts, all geared up to help the team secure a win against Lesotho. The team will hold its first official training session at 6 pm local time, with six more players expected to join the camp soon. Those yet to report include goalkeeper, defenders, and midfielders who will add depth and quality to the squad.

Team’s Objective

The Super Eagles currently sit third in Group C with 11 points from eight matches and need to win their remaining two games to keep their qualification hopes alive. With the likes of Osimhen and Lookman on board, the team will be looking to make a strong statement against Lesotho and set themselves up for a thrilling finish to the qualifiers.

The arrival of Osimhen, Lookman, and other top players at the Super Eagles camp has injected much-needed excitement and momentum ahead of the crucial World Cup qualifier against Lesotho. With a win, the team can keep their qualification hopes alive and set themselves up for a strong finish to the campaign.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.