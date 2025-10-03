Sultan of Sokoto Urges Nigerians to Understand True Meaning of Jihad, Counters Extremism

Naija247news – Abuja, October 2, 2025 — The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has called on Nigerians to embrace the true meaning of jihad, emphasizing that it is about personal and societal striving, not violence.

The Sultan made the remarks at the public presentation of “Scars: Nigeria’s Journey and the Boko Haram Conundrum”, authored by former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor (rtd.), in Abuja on Thursday.

Jihad is About Striving, Not Violence

Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III warned against misinterpretations of Islamic concepts, noting that extremists and uninformed commentators have long wrongly associated jihad with terrorism and attacks on non-Muslims.

He said:

“Jihad simply means striving — striving to be a better Muslim, a better Christian, a better citizen, and a better human being. It is not about k!lling anyone. Islam abhors extremism, and no true Muslim can claim to follow the teachings of the Prophet while embracing violence.”

The Sultan explained that properly understood, Islam promotes peaceful coexistence and good governance, and its teachings have historically reinforced Nigeria’s democratic principles, including justice, accountability, and responsible leadership.

Islamic Institutions as Stabilizing Forces

He highlighted the stabilizing role of Islamic institutions, such as mosques, scholars, and traditional councils, in mediating conflicts and guiding leaders:

“Islam is not about seizing power; it is about ensuring good governance and accountability in society. Our democracy has benefitted from these values because justice and fairness are principles rooted both in the Qur’an and in democratic practice.”

Call for Interfaith Dialogue

The Sultan also urged stronger interfaith engagement, noting that Nigeria’s unity hinges on mutual understanding between Christians and Muslims:

“If I know who you are, and you know who I am, we can live in peace. Understanding one another is the foundation for national security and stability.”

Praise for Gen. Irabor’s Book

Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III commended Gen. Irabor for documenting the country’s insurgency challenges while offering insights into policy, governance, and national healing.

The book launch was attended by former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, the Minister of Defence, service chiefs, traditional rulers, senior military officers, and members of the diplomatic corps.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.