Menu
Search
Subscribe
National Politics

Subair named board chair of the year, as LIRS emerges top revenue agency

By: Naija247news

Date:

The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has once again demonstrated excellence and sector leadership as it received major recognitions at the 2025 Peak Performer Awards, held at the Lagos Oriental Hotel on Tuesday, 18 November 2025,

Solidifying its position as a leading institution in public sector excellence and innovation, in a proud moment for the agency, while the Executive Chairman, Mr. Ayodele Subair, was featured on the cover of the 2025 edition of Peak Performer Magazine, he also received the prestigious “Board Chair of the Year” Award, recognising his visionary leadership, strategic direction, and outstanding results in advancing revenue administration in Lagos State.

The honour underscores Mr. Subair’s consistent drive for performance excellence, digital transformation, and operational efficiency, which have strengthened LIRS’ position as a national benchmark in revenue innovation and development.

Under Mr. Subair’s leadership, LIRS has executed strategic reforms, deployed technology-driven processes, and delivered improved service efficiency, helping to establish Lagos State as a model for modern tax administration in Nigeria.

In addition to the Executive Chairman’s recognition, at the event, LIRS itself was awarded the “Peak Performing Revenue Agency” Award, a testament to the agency’s dedication to transparent governance, continuous improvement, and modern revenue practices that support Lagos State’s economic growth.

At the event, other legacy builders’ awardees who were duly recognised included Chief Chris O. Okunowo -Legal Profession, Dr. Godwin Ehigiamusoe -Financial Services Sector, Austin Avuru -Oil & Gas, Dr. John Obaro -Payment Services, Dr. Victoria A. Samson -Oil & Gas, Dr. Abiodun Adedipe -Professional Services, Prof. Chris Uwaje -Information Technology, Dotun Sulaiman and Ufot Udeme – Professional Services.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Subair expressed appreciation for the recognition, stating: “This award is a reflection of the hard work, commitment, and professionalism of the entire LIRS team. Our mission has always been to drive innovation, enhance efficiency, and contribute significantly to Lagos State’s development. We remain committed to raising standards, improving service delivery, and building a world-class revenue administration system.”

The 2025 Peak Performer Awards brought together leaders from business, governance, and development sectors to celebrate accomplishments that continue to reshape institutions and inspire national transformation.

LIRS’ dual recognition further reinforces its role as a performance-driven agency committed to impactful leadership, modernization, and exceptional public service.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Imo Economic Summit targets $1trillion economy, says Uzodimma
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Imo Economic Summit targets $1trillion economy, says Uzodimma

Press Release Press Release -
OWERRI, Nov. 24, 2025 (Naija247news) – Imo State Governor...

Fidelity Bank Reports ₦366 Billion Q3 Earnings, Total Assets Exceed ₦10 Trillion

Peter Anene, Business Editor Peter Anene, Business Editor -
LAGOS, Nov. 24, 2025 (Naija247news) – Fidelity Bank Plc...

SPPG censures Tinubu over failure to protect children

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
The School of Politics, Policy and Governance has said...

Reggae Legend Jimmy Cliff, Star of The Harder They Come, Dies at 81

Naija247news Naija247news -
NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2025 (Naija247news) – Reggae legend...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Imo Economic Summit targets $1trillion economy, says Uzodimma

News Analysis 0
OWERRI, Nov. 24, 2025 (Naija247news) – Imo State Governor...

Fidelity Bank Reports ₦366 Billion Q3 Earnings, Total Assets Exceed ₦10 Trillion

Quoted Companies 0
LAGOS, Nov. 24, 2025 (Naija247news) – Fidelity Bank Plc...

SPPG censures Tinubu over failure to protect children

Politics & Governance 0
The School of Politics, Policy and Governance has said...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC