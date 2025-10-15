Menu
Strategic Partnerships Vital for Nigeria’s Downstream Sector Growth – NNPC Ltd.

By: Joshua Chinonye

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) has highlighted the critical role of strategic partnerships in driving growth, sustainability, and commercialisation across Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector.

Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, speaking through the Executive Vice President, Downstream, Mr. Mumuni Dagazau, made the remarks during the 2025 Inaugural Annual Downstream Petroleum Week. The event, organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), took place on Tuesday at the National Assembly Complex.

Ojulari described the downstream sector as one experiencing transition, brimming with opportunities, and ripe for strategic reform. He emphasised that collaboration among stakeholders is essential to achieving a sustainable energy future, noting Africa’s projected rise in energy demand in the coming years, with Nigeria expected to lead the continent.

“The opportunity to create a sustainable economy for today and the future hinges on supply partnerships, infrastructure co-investments, security partnerships, host community cooperation, and operational alliances,” Ojulari stated. “Everyone needs to get involved in activities that will ultimately create a promising and sustainable future for Nigeria.”

He also reaffirmed NNPC Ltd.’s commitment to ensuring uninterrupted fuel supply, competitive pricing, and consistent quality assurance across its nationwide retail network.

In his remarks, Ojulari commended the National Assembly and the House Committee on Petroleum Resources for convening the strategic forum, highlighting its importance in fostering engagement, sharing insights, and advancing collaborative models for the sector’s growth.

Themed “Celebrating Our Successes, Confronting Our Challenges, and Finding Solutions for the Petroleum Downstream Sector,” the event attracted downstream industry players, legislators, and stakeholders committed to shaping a resilient and commercially vibrant sector in Nigeria.

Ojulari concluded by calling for continued cooperation across the board, stressing that the future of the sector, and indeed Nigeria’s energy economy, depends on strong partnerships, collective action, and sustained commitment to best practices.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.

“I Will Not Forgive Any Commissioner Without the Asiwaju Cap” — Edo Governor Okpebholo Issues Re-election Directive
Joshua Chinonye
Joshua Chinonye is the Energy Editor at Naija247news, covering Nigeria's oil, gas, and power sectors.

