“Stop These Malicious Lies Against My Country,” — Tinubu’s Aide Onanuga Fires Back at US Senator Ted Cruz

…Says Nigeria Is Not at War Over Religion, Calls Genocide Allegations ‘Contrived and Baseless’

Naija247news — Abuja, October 5, 2025:

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has issued a sharp rebuttal to U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, describing his claims of religious persecution and mass killings of Christians in Nigeria as “malicious, contrived lies.”

Senator Cruz, in promoting his proposed Nigeria Religious Freedom Accountability Act, alleged that Islamist extremists were engaged in a “mass murder of Christians” and accused Nigerian government officials of either ignoring or aiding the violence.

But in a post on X (formerly Twitter), Onanuga dismissed the claim as a false and damaging narrative, asserting that Nigeria’s internal security challenges have nothing to do with religion.

“Senator, stop these malicious, contrived lies against my country. We do not have a religious war in my country,” Onanuga wrote.

“Boko Haram terrorists attack farmers, soldiers, and civilians of all faiths in the northeast, while bandits in the northwest kill even worshippers in mosques. Christians are not targeted. We have religious harmony in our country. Stop these malicious lies.”

Onanuga stressed that violence in Nigeria stems largely from terrorism, banditry, and resource conflicts, not religious persecution, and said Cruz’s remarks misrepresent the complexity of Nigeria’s security landscape.

The presidential aide also cautioned against what he described as “foreign propaganda efforts” designed to destabilize Nigeria’s image internationally and sow sectarian division within the country.

Earlier in the week, President Bola Tinubu had similarly rejected allegations of a “Christian genocide” in Nigeria, calling such claims “baseless and politically motivated.” Speaking in Owerri, Imo State, Tinubu reaffirmed that Nigeria remains a multi-faith democracy, built on tolerance, resilience, and shared national identity.

“After 65 years of independence,” the President said, “Nigerians have learned to coexist in our religious and cultural diversity. No religion is under threat.”

Tinubu’s statement followed a surge of foreign media reports accusing the Nigerian government of turning a blind eye to sectarian killings — reports the Presidency has repeatedly dismissed as distortions by external actors seeking to undermine Nigeria’s sovereignty.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.