‘Stop Foreign Herders From Entering Nigeria, They Bring Weapons’: Abuja Fulani Herdsman Warns Tinubu Govt

A Fulani herdsman in Abuja has issued a powerful appeal to the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urging the Federal Government to immediately stop the influx of foreign herders into Nigeria, warning that many of them smuggle weapons and fuel violence wrongly attributed to local Fulani communities.

In a video obtained by SaharaReporters, the herdsman — who identified himself as a native-born Fulani from the Federal Capital Territory — said Nigerians must stop demonising all Fulani people, insisting that indigenous herders are not responsible for many of the attacks linked to the group.

“Not every Fulani man can be called from another place to join us to destroy where we are living. We don’t do that,” he said.

“I was born here. I grew up here in Abuja. I speak Gbagyi from A to Z. So how will I go and bring somebody from another country to come and cause problems where I live?”

He alleged that many of the crimes blamed on Fulani herders are actually committed by foreigners entering Nigeria through porous borders, pointing fingers at security agencies charged with manning the entry points.

“Let me ask you: Do we have borders or not? If any Fulani man from outside enters Nigeria, you can know from their face. So why is government allowing customs officers and soldiers at the borders to let nonsense people enter?”

He warned that arms continue to flow into the country from Libya, Niger, Chad and other conflict zones, worsening insecurity.

“Government should stop allowing such things to enter Nigeria,” he stressed.

Calls for Education, Integration and Permanent Settlements

The herdsman also urged the government to establish a comprehensive education and social-integration programmefor Fulani children, noting that lack of schooling isolates young herders and fuels misunderstanding with other communities.

“It doesn’t make sense that you who went to school will talk with big men, but I don’t know anything. If you see me in the bush, you may think God did not bless me. How will you get through to me?”

He argued that the solution lies in government intervention, not stigmatisation.

“Talk to the government, please. People always say ‘Fulani, Fulani…’ but listen. Government should come to where we are in the bush, pick our children and educate them — not forcefully, but support us.”

The herdsman lamented that constant migration, land disputes and lack of permanent settlements have destabilised herding communities.

“Anywhere we stay for 10 or even 50 years, they will still tell us the land is not ours and we must move.”

He proposed the creation of permanent, government-allocated grazing reserves with schools, healthcare centres and road access.

“If government can allocate land for us — one permanent place — and build schools there, talk to parents, encourage them to send their children to school… all these issues will reduce.”

When asked whether Fulani herders would be willing to pay taxes in exchange for these services, he responded:

“Yes. It is simple. With the population now, everybody knows we must organise everything. It’s not bad.”

‘Our Leaders Are Failing Us Too’

He also criticised corruption among some Fulani leaders.

“If I am made a Fulani leader and government gives me a contract for Fulani people, I may end up cheating them. That is bad leadership. If government can find good people with integrity… no problem.”

The herdsman concluded with a plea for fairness, urging Nigerians to stop generalising an entire ethnic group.

“In Nigeria today, everything is politics. There is no truth. They are even condemning Fulani as if we are not Nigerians. May God help us.”

His message comes amid heightened tensions over farmer-herder clashes, banditry, and the rising presence of foreign armed groups across Nigeria’s northern borders.

WATCH: “Stop Foreign Herders From Entering Nigeria; They Are Smugglers Of Weapons” – Fulani Herdsman Advises Tinubu Governmen

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.