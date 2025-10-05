Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Governance

Stop Collecting Levies From Petty Traders, Soludo Warns Govt Officials

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

5, October 2025/Naija 247news

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has issued a stern warning to government officials to desist from collecting levies from petty traders in the state. The governor’s directive is aimed at protecting the livelihoods of low-income earners and ensuring that they are not harassed or exploited by officials.

Abolished Levies

Soludo had abolished all forms of levies on petty traders, hawkers, barrow pushers, vulcanizers, and similar low-income earners two years ago. However, it appears that some officials have been disregarding the directive, prompting the governor to issue a fresh warning. During a visit to Eke Market in Awgbu, Soludo observed that levies were still being collected from petty traders, despite the existing directive.

Zero Tolerance

The governor made it clear that his administration would not tolerate any acts that undermine the welfare of low-income earners. He directed local authorities and market leaders to stop demanding payments from small traders, particularly those with businesses valued below ₦100,000. Soludo warned that anyone found disregarding the order would be arrested, stating, “Don’t collect from them anymore. We will arrest anybody that goes ahead to disregard this.”

Enforcement

The governor’s directive is expected to bring relief to thousands of petty traders in the state who have been struggling to make ends meet. With the state’s economy still recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Soludo’s administration is under pressure to ensure that businesses thrive and people have access to affordable goods and services.

In conclusion, Governor Soludo’s directive to stop collecting levies from petty traders is a welcome development for low-income earners in Anambra State. The governor’s zero-tolerance policy towards officials who exploit traders is a step in the right direction. As the state government continues to work towards creating a more conducive business environment, it is expected that traders will be able to operate without fear of harassment or exploitation.

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Lagos APC leaders in panic mode over mysterious death of five women
Next article
PDP Crisis Worsens: Tensions Spread to Akwa Ibom, Plateau, Cross River, and Kebbi
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

‘Emi Lokan’: Power Minister Bayo Adelabu Declares 2027 Oyo Governorship Ambition

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has officially declared his...

Top 10 Nigerian Stocks That Dominated the Market for the Week Ended October 3, 2025

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
The Nigerian stock market ended the trading week on...

Nigerians in Diaspora Celebrate 65th Independence Anniversary in Style

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
5, October 2025/Naija 247news   Nigerians in the United States have...

Court Awards N105m to Two Asaba Chiefs Over Ostracism Linked to Asagba Selection Dispute

Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news -
In a precedent-setting ruling, the High Court sitting in...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

‘Emi Lokan’: Power Minister Bayo Adelabu Declares 2027 Oyo Governorship Ambition

State Politics (Lagos, Kano, Rivers, Oyo, etc.) 0
Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has officially declared his...

Top 10 Nigerian Stocks That Dominated the Market for the Week Ended October 3, 2025

Markets 0
The Nigerian stock market ended the trading week on...

Nigerians in Diaspora Celebrate 65th Independence Anniversary in Style

Diaspora 0
5, October 2025/Naija 247news   Nigerians in the United States have...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria