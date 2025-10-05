Stop Collecting Levies From Petty Traders, Soludo Warns Govt Officials

5, October 2025/Naija 247news

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has issued a stern warning to government officials to desist from collecting levies from petty traders in the state. The governor’s directive is aimed at protecting the livelihoods of low-income earners and ensuring that they are not harassed or exploited by officials.

Abolished Levies

Soludo had abolished all forms of levies on petty traders, hawkers, barrow pushers, vulcanizers, and similar low-income earners two years ago. However, it appears that some officials have been disregarding the directive, prompting the governor to issue a fresh warning. During a visit to Eke Market in Awgbu, Soludo observed that levies were still being collected from petty traders, despite the existing directive.

Zero Tolerance

The governor made it clear that his administration would not tolerate any acts that undermine the welfare of low-income earners. He directed local authorities and market leaders to stop demanding payments from small traders, particularly those with businesses valued below ₦100,000. Soludo warned that anyone found disregarding the order would be arrested, stating, “Don’t collect from them anymore. We will arrest anybody that goes ahead to disregard this.”

Enforcement

The governor’s directive is expected to bring relief to thousands of petty traders in the state who have been struggling to make ends meet. With the state’s economy still recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Soludo’s administration is under pressure to ensure that businesses thrive and people have access to affordable goods and services.

In conclusion, Governor Soludo’s directive to stop collecting levies from petty traders is a welcome development for low-income earners in Anambra State. The governor’s zero-tolerance policy towards officials who exploit traders is a step in the right direction. As the state government continues to work towards creating a more conducive business environment, it is expected that traders will be able to operate without fear of harassment or exploitation.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.