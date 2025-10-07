Stop Borrowing, Start Building: Why Nigeria Should Let China Fix Its Power Problem

For decades, Nigeria’s power sector has symbolized everything wrong with its governance — bloated contracts, half-completed projects, and a cycle of corruption that leaves citizens and industries in darkness. Once again, the Nigerian government is courting China’s Export-Import Bank for a $2 billion loan to finance a “super grid” project. While the intent to modernize the national grid is commendable, the model is deeply flawed. Nigeria does not need another Chinese loan that vanishes into the black hole of mismanagement; it needs a Chinese-built, Chinese-managed power system, structured under a performance-driven partnership like the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) — where China builds, operates, and recoups investment through results, not rhetoric.

The Cost of Failure

Nigeria currently generates less than 4,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity for a population exceeding 220 million, according to data from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC). That’s less than what Johannesburg — a single city in South Africa — consumes daily. The consequence is a nation that runs on diesel generators, spending an estimated $22 billion annually to self-generate power.

“Every new administration talks about fixing power, but the system is structurally designed to fail,” says Dr. Aisha Balogun, an energy economist at the University of Lagos. “Even when we borrow, we don’t have the discipline to ensure value-for-money delivery. The money goes in; the light stays out.”

China’s Proven Model

Across Africa and Asia, China’s infrastructure model has demonstrated that when it takes operational control, projects deliver. Under its Belt and Road Initiative, Chinese companies have transformed the power landscapes of several developing nations.

In Ethiopia, for instance, the Addis Ababa-Djibouti Electric Railway and hydroelectric projects built and managed by Chinese firms have powered industrial zones and stimulated exports. The Adama Wind Farm, also developed under BRI, now produces over 153 MW and supplies more than 3 million Ethiopians with stable electricity.

In Kenya, the Sinohydro-built Gibe III hydropower project has helped the country achieve near 90% electrification, according to Kenya’s Ministry of Energy. Meanwhile, in Pakistan, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) — a flagship BRI project — added more than 10,000 MW to the grid within five years, cutting power shortages from 18 hours a day to fewer than 4.

These examples highlight a simple truth: China’s track record improves when it builds and manages the infrastructure, not when it merely finances it.

Nigeria’s Power Puzzle

Nigeria’s power crisis isn’t a technology problem — it’s a management and accountability problem. Billions have been spent since the unbundling of the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) in 2013, yet transmission bottlenecks, gas shortages, and corruption keep the grid in perpetual decline.

“The issue is not that we don’t know how to fix power,” says Kunle Olubayo, a Lagos-based energy consultant. “The issue is that every government sees it as a political project, not an economic one. A project like the super grid should be insulated from Nigerian politics.”

Engaging China under a build-operate-transfer (BOT) model could provide that insulation. Instead of another loan that deepens Nigeria’s debt profile, the government should invite Chinese firms to design, construct, and operate the power infrastructure for a defined period — say 25 years — during which they recover their investment through electricity tariffs and performance-linked fees.

This would ensure two outcomes:

Chinese firms would have an incentive to make the system work. Nigerian consumers would finally get reliable electricity, not endless excuses.

Learning from China’s Efficiency

China’s domestic power transformation offers lessons in scale and speed. In 1980, China was where Nigeria is today — plagued by blackouts and industrial stagnation. But through massive grid investments, private sector incentives, and long-term planning, it built one of the most advanced and reliable power systems in the world. Today, China produces over 2,400 gigawatts (GW) — the highest globally.

If Nigeria could replicate even 1% of that efficiency, it would generate enough electricity to power its entire industrial base.

The Belt and Road Advantage

Under the BRI, China doesn’t just lend money — it delivers infrastructure. According to the World Bank, BRI projects have helped partner countries increase electricity access by an average of 11% within five years. In Laos, a once power-deficient country, Chinese-built hydropower plants have turned it into a net energy exporter to Thailand and Vietnam.

Nigeria’s strategic location and population make it a perfect candidate for a similar transformation. By negotiating a BRI-style contract that prioritizes delivery over debt, Nigeria can position itself as West Africa’s energy hub.

A Call for Courageous Leadership

To pursue this path, President Bola Tinubu’s administration must abandon the short-term loan mentality and embrace structural partnership thinking. A $2 billion Chinese loan may build another set of white elephants; a $2 billion Chinese-managed project could light up Nigeria for generations.

But that will require political courage — to step back and allow foreign partners to run critical infrastructure professionally. The same approach revived the telecoms sector in the early 2000s, when Nigeria invited private operators to manage what NITEL could not.

“Electricity is the next telecoms,” says Ngozi Eze, a business journalist. “Once we depoliticize it and hand it to competent managers — foreign or local — everything else will follow: industries, jobs, growth.”

The Path Forward

Instead of signing off on another debt-driven deal, Nigeria should negotiate a performance-based partnership with Chinese power giants like State Grid Corporation of China or China Three Gorges Corporation. These companies could design a national grid system integrated with solar, hydro, and gas power sources, managed with smart technology and transparent performance reporting.

Nigeria’s power problem has persisted not because it lacks money, but because it lacks discipline, accountability, and long-term vision.

If the government truly wants to end the darkness, it must stop borrowing blindly and start building intelligently — with partners who are paid not for promises, but for performance.

Only then will Nigeria stop being the “generator capital of the world” and become what it was meant to be — the industrial powerhouse of Africa.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.