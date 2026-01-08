Published: Jan 8, 2026 Journalist Credibility: 85%

Lagos, Jan. 7, 2026 (NAN) — The Nigerian stock market on Wednesday continued its bullish streak, adding N409 billion to investors’ portfolios, driven by heightened interest in key equities, according to data from the Nigerian Exchange Ltd (NGX).

The positive momentum was largely supported by renewed investor appetite for Okomu Oil, Union Dicon Salt, Seplat Energy, NCR Nigeria, Mc Nicholas, and 30 other top-performing stocks.

The NGX market capitalisation opened at N102.275 trillion and surged by N409 billion, or 0.40 per cent, to close at N102.684 trillion. Similarly, the All-Share Index rose 0.40 per cent, gaining 640.68 points to finish at 160,591.76, up from 159,951.08 recorded on Tuesday.

Despite the overall gains, market breadth ended negative, with 38 losers against 35 gainers.

Cadbury led the laggards, dropping 10 per cent to close at N63, while Austinlaz fell 9.93 per cent to N5.08. Aluminium Extrusion Industries declined 9.91 per cent to N19.55, Haldane McCall slid 9.85 per cent to N4.21, and FTN Cocoa Processors dipped 9.62 per cent to N6.01 per share.

On the gainers’ side, Seplat Energy, Okomu Oil, and Union Dicon Salt recorded 10 per cent growth each, closing at N6,171, N1,204.50, and N8.80 respectively. NCR Nigeria advanced 9.97 per cent to N79.95, while Mc Nicholas added 9.93 per cent to close at N4.76.

Market activity analysis showed a higher volume and value of trades, even as transaction numbers fell. A total of 1.44 billion shares valued at N20.7 billion changed hands across 49,286 deals, compared with 758.9 million shares worth N19.9 billion in 54,212 deals on Tuesday.

Universal Insurance dominated volume activity, accounting for 804.11 million shares, representing 55.82 per cent of total volume traded. Seplat Energy led the value chart with N3.50 billion in trades, contributing 16.90 per cent to the day’s total value.

The session reflects growing investor confidence in select blue-chip and high-demand equities, indicating sustained optimism in the Nigerian stock market as 2026 unfolds.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.