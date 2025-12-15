Lagos, Dec. 15, 2025 (NAN) — The Nigerian stock market opened the new trading week on a marginally positive note on Monday, as investors gained about ₦3 billion despite a decline in trading turnover.

Market data showed that a total of 553.2 million shares, valued at ₦13.3 billion, were exchanged in 28,907 deals, compared with 571.7 million shares worth ₦29.04 billion traded in 20,418 transactions on Friday.

This represented a 54 per cent decline in turnover value and a 3 per cent drop in trading volume, even as the number of deals increased by 42 per cent, indicating sustained market participation amid cautious trading.

FCMB Group Plc emerged as the most actively traded stock by volume, accounting for 92.04 million shares, while Vitafoam Nigeria Plc led by value with transactions worth ₦1.77 billion.

Market capitalisation edged up by ₦3 billion, or 0.003 per cent, to close at ₦95.267 trillion, compared with ₦95.264 trillion recorded at the close of trading on Friday.

Similarly, the Nigerian Exchange All-Share Index (ASI) rose slightly by 4.62 points, ending the session at 149,437.88, reflecting the modest gains recorded across select stocks.

The development pushed the year-to-date (YTD) return to 45.19 per cent, underscoring the market’s strong performance so far in 2025.

Market breadth closed positive, with 28 stocks recording gains against 23 losers, indicating a relatively balanced trading session.

On the gainers’ chart, Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc topped the list, appreciating by 10 per cent to close at ₦3.74 per share. Guinness Nigeria Plc followed closely with a 9.96 per cent gain, ending at ₦239.50, while Mecure Industries Plc rose by 9.88 per cent to close at ₦41.70 per share.

Also, AIICO Insurance Plc and First HoldCo Plc advanced by 9.86 per cent each, settling at ₦3.79 and ₦34.55, respectively.

Conversely, Prestige Assurance Plc led the losers’ table with a 10 per cent decline, closing at ₦1.53 per share. FTN Cocoa Processors Plc shed 8.16 per cent to close at ₦4.50, while Guinea Insurance Plc dropped by 7.69 per cent to ₦1.08 per share.

Other notable decliners included Royal Exchange Plc, which fell by 7.25 per cent to ₦1.79, and Nigerian Breweries Plc, which dipped by 6.86 per cent to close at ₦76.75 per share.

Analysts attributed the mixed session to profit-taking in some heavyweight stocks, alongside selective bargain-hunting by investors positioning ahead of year-end portfolio adjustments.

Despite lower turnover, market sentiment remained cautiously optimistic, supported by expectations of improved corporate earnings and sustained investor interest as the year draws to a close.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.