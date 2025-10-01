Menu
Sterling HoldCo targets ₦88 billion from 12.58bn shares at ₦7.00 each as stock doubles from ₦4 to ₦8 in one year

By: Peter Anene, Business Editor

Date:

Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc (“Sterling HoldCo”), the parent firm of The Alternative Bank, Sterling Bank, SterlingFI, and other innovative subsidiaries, is witnessing an overwhelming investor response to its ongoing public offer, which opened on September 17, 2025.

Market analysts say the offer has rapidly become one of the most talked-about opportunities in Nigeria’s financial markets, with speculation that the subscription level may already be oversubscribed ahead of its official closing date.

Why Investors Are Rushing In

At ₦7.00 per share, the offer price represents a discount of about 6% to Sterling HoldCo’s current trading price, making it an attractive entry point for both retail and institutional investors. Analysts note that the pricing strategy is designed to reward early participants and strengthen long-term shareholder confidence.

Over the past 12 months, Sterling HoldCo’s share price has nearly doubled, climbing from ₦4.00 to almost ₦8.00 per share—a clear indicator of growing investor confidence in the company’s fundamentals, leadership, and long-term strategy.

Expansion Plans and Growth Strategy

Sterling HoldCo is seeking to raise capital through the issuance of 12.58 billion ordinary shares, with proceeds earmarked for strengthening its capital base and funding expansion projects over the next three years.

The company’s diversification model—anchored by two banks, a wealth management arm, and multiple consumer-focused businesses—is viewed as a competitive advantage in Nigeria’s evolving financial services sector. Its focus on innovation, sustainability, and digital transformation continues to position it as one of the most forward-looking institutions in the market.

Analysts’ Verdict

Financial experts say the Sterling Public Offer provides a unique opportunity for investors to position themselves in a fast-rising financial group with strong fundamentals and ambitious growth targets.

“The discounted pricing, coupled with Sterling’s impressive growth trajectory, makes this one of the most compelling investment propositions in Nigeria’s banking sector this year,” a Lagos-based investment analyst told Naija247news.

Looking Ahead

With strong demand already recorded, analysts believe Sterling HoldCo’s public offer could close oversubscribed, reflecting both the company’s market credibility and the appetite for quality investments in Nigeria’s financial sector.

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Peter Anene, Business Editor in Lagos, Nigeria.

Peter Anene, Business Editor
Peter Anene, Business Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor is a seasoned financial journalist and editor at Naija247news, known for his insightful coverage of markets, economic policy, and corporate trends. With a background in journalism and finance, he brings clarity to complex financial narratives and contributes to shaping the outlet’s editorial direction. His award-winning work promotes financial literacy and informs national discourse on the economy.

