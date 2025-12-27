States, Local Governments Slash Bank Borrowings by N547.52bn Amid FAAC Windfall

Lagos, Dec. 26, 2025 (NAN) — Nigerian states and local government councils collectively reduced their bank borrowings by approximately N547.52 billion within a year, driven by surging Federation Account allocations, according to analysis of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) latest Quarterly Statistical Bulletin.

The CBN data shows that commercial and merchant banks’ exposure to sub-national governments declined from N2.68 trillion in June 2024 to N2.13 trillion in June 2025, marking a 20.4 per cent year-on-year contraction. This trend reflects a deliberate push to unwind debt obligations amid high interest rates and a substantial rise in statutory inflows.

Monthly Trends Highlight Debt Reduction Momentum

Further disaggregation indicates that in January 2024, banks’ claims on states and councils stood at N2.73 trillion, decreasing to N2.44 trillion in January 2025, implying N292 billion was cleared within the first month of the year. After minor fluctuations early in 2025, the balance dropped sharply from N2.45 trillion in May to N2.13 trillion in June, the largest single-month adjustment of the year, signalling aggressive deleveraging at the close of the second quarter.

Economic observers link this adjustment to CBN’s tight monetary policy stance in 2024, when the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) rose from 18.75 per cent to 27.50 per cent, designed to curb inflation and stabilize the exchange rate. The MPC held the 27.50 per cent benchmark through much of 2025 before trimming the rate marginally to 27.00 per cent in September — the first cut in five years — reflecting moderating price pressures while maintaining financial stability.

FAAC Surge Provides Fiscal Space

The rapid reduction in sub-national borrowing coincided with a record surge in FAAC inflows. Data from the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation indicates that states and councils received N12.67 trillion in 2025, up from N8.96 trillion in 2024 — a 41.4 per cent year-on-year increase, excluding the 13 per cent derivation fund. Including derivation, total allocations rose from N10.31 trillion to N14.28 trillion, representing a 38.6 per cent jump.

States benefited most in absolute terms, with FAAC receipts climbing from N5.19 trillion in 2024 to N7.31 trillion in 2025 (41% increase), while local councils saw allocations rise from N3.77 trillion to N5.35 trillion (41.8% increase). Month-by-month, state allocations rarely fell below N498 billion, while council receipts seldom dipped below N387 billion, compared with 2024 levels that typically hovered between N366 billion–N403 billion for states and N267 billion–N294 billion for councils.

Implications for Fiscal Management and Infrastructure Delivery

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) notes that while the inflow surge alleviates liquidity pressures, sub-national debt remains a concern. States with historically high debt ratios often rank lower in FAAC allocations yet face heavier deductions for debt service, raising questions about fiscal sustainability.

The Director-General of Nigeria’s Debt Management Office, Ms Patience Oniha, emphasized strategic alternatives to borrowing, urging sub-national governments to prioritize revenue mobilization and leverage Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) for infrastructure delivery. Speaking at a workshop in Lagos under the States Action on Business Enabling Reforms Programme, Oniha stated:

“Borrowing should not be the major way to source funds. You must increase your revenues by enhancing tax collection. PPPs can attract private sector expertise, accelerate project delivery, create jobs, and stimulate local economies while reducing fiscal strain.”

Analysts note that the combination of rising FAAC allocations and prudent borrowing strategies offers sub-national governments an opportunity to restore fiscal balance, fund critical infrastructure, and reduce dependency on expensive commercial loans.

Outlook

If maintained, the dual trend of record allocations and deliberate debt reduction could signal a structural shift in Nigeria’s sub-national fiscal management. With enhanced revenue mobilization and strategic PPP deployment, states and councils could strengthen their balance sheets, improve public service delivery, and bolster investor confidence in local governance.

