SSANU, NASU Threaten Nationwide Protest as FG Fails to Address Longstanding Demands

Abuja | October 7, 2025

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) have announced a one-day nationwide protest on Thursday, October 9, 2025, citing the Federal Government’s failure to address their demands.

The unions, acting through the Joint Action Committee (JAC), directed all branches to convene joint emergency meetings on Wednesday to mobilize members for protest activities. These include marches on campuses, display of placards, and press briefings.

The decision comes after a comprehensive review of the government’s response to earlier ultimatums issued by the unions. The contentious issues include:

Alleged unjust disbursement of N50 billion in Earned Allowances

Delay in renegotiation of the 2009 FGN-NASU/SSANU Agreements

Non-payment of outstanding two months’ salaries

Non-payment of arrears of 25% and 35% salary increments

Non-payment of third-party deductions for May and June 2022 salaries

The unions had first issued a seven-day ultimatum to the government on September 15, 2025, which was later extended by fourteen days, expiring on Monday, October 6, 2025.

In a memo titled “Commencement of protest actions”, JAC emphasised that active participation from all branches is critical for the success of the protest. The circular, dated October 6, was signed by Prince Peters Adeyemi, NASU General Secretary, and Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, SSANU National President.

The memo reads in part:

“Following the inauguration of the Joint Consultative Committee by the Honourable Minister of Education to look into the demands of JAC of NASU & SSANU, the Committee met twice on Friday, 19th September, 2025, and Monday, 6th October, 2025, at the Permanent Secretary’s Conference Room, Abuja with little progress as our demands remain unresolved despite extension of the ultimatum.

In light of this development, the National JAC at its meeting held on Monday, 6th October, 2025 hereby directs Branch leadership in the Universities and Inter-University Centres throughout the country to convene a Joint Congress in their respective campuses on Wednesday, 8th October, 2025 to mobilize and prepare for a massive and effective ONE-DAY Protest on Thursday, 9th October, 2025.”

The circular further stressed that all members of NASU & SSANU in federal and state universities are expected to comply with the directive to ensure the protest achieves its objectives.

Editorial Perspective

The planned protest highlights the growing frustration among university staff over longstanding salary and allowance arrears. With repeated ultimatums failing to yield results, the unions are leveraging public demonstrations to press the Federal Government to honour agreements dating back to 2009, as well as to resolve outstanding compensation issues affecting thousands of workers nationwide.

