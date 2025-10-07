Menu
ASUU

SSANU, NASU Threaten Nationwide Protest as FG Fails to Address Longstanding Demands

By: Naija247news

Date:

By Naija247news Editorial Board

Abuja | October 7, 2025

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) have announced a one-day nationwide protest on Thursday, October 9, 2025, citing the Federal Government’s failure to address their demands.

The unions, acting through the Joint Action Committee (JAC), directed all branches to convene joint emergency meetings on Wednesday to mobilize members for protest activities. These include marches on campuses, display of placards, and press briefings.

The decision comes after a comprehensive review of the government’s response to earlier ultimatums issued by the unions. The contentious issues include:

  • Alleged unjust disbursement of N50 billion in Earned Allowances

  • Delay in renegotiation of the 2009 FGN-NASU/SSANU Agreements

  • Non-payment of outstanding two months’ salaries

  • Non-payment of arrears of 25% and 35% salary increments

  • Non-payment of third-party deductions for May and June 2022 salaries

The unions had first issued a seven-day ultimatum to the government on September 15, 2025, which was later extended by fourteen days, expiring on Monday, October 6, 2025.

In a memo titled “Commencement of protest actions”, JAC emphasised that active participation from all branches is critical for the success of the protest. The circular, dated October 6, was signed by Prince Peters Adeyemi, NASU General Secretary, and Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, SSANU National President.

The memo reads in part:

“Following the inauguration of the Joint Consultative Committee by the Honourable Minister of Education to look into the demands of JAC of NASU & SSANU, the Committee met twice on Friday, 19th September, 2025, and Monday, 6th October, 2025, at the Permanent Secretary’s Conference Room, Abuja with little progress as our demands remain unresolved despite extension of the ultimatum.

In light of this development, the National JAC at its meeting held on Monday, 6th October, 2025 hereby directs Branch leadership in the Universities and Inter-University Centres throughout the country to convene a Joint Congress in their respective campuses on Wednesday, 8th October, 2025 to mobilize and prepare for a massive and effective ONE-DAY Protest on Thursday, 9th October, 2025.”

The circular further stressed that all members of NASU & SSANU in federal and state universities are expected to comply with the directive to ensure the protest achieves its objectives.

Editorial Perspective

The planned protest highlights the growing frustration among university staff over longstanding salary and allowance arrears. With repeated ultimatums failing to yield results, the unions are leveraging public demonstrations to press the Federal Government to honour agreements dating back to 2009, as well as to resolve outstanding compensation issues affecting thousands of workers nationwide.

📌 Editor's Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.

Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news Media Group LLC Overview Naija247news Media Group LLC is an independent digital media company founded in October 2010 by journalist and media entrepreneur Godwin Okafor. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, with editorial operations in New York, the company specializes in delivering timely, data-driven coverage across politics, business, the economy, governance, and international affairs. Naija247news is also an investigative news platform that tracks developments in the Nigerian economy, business, politics, finance, as well as the broader African and global economic landscape. Mission The company is committed to promoting developmental journalism and creating an enabling environment for people to interact, share opinions, and proffer solutions to the political, social, and economic challenges facing Nigeria and Africa at large. Affiliations Naija247news is a press partner to the Lagos State Government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It is also a member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) and a media partner to the U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria. Digital Presence The company’s platform, Naija247news.com, is a verified publisher on Google News and Bing Publisher Center. It maintains a distinct brand identity, an uncompromising editorial legacy, and full journalistic independence. The website features AMP integration, mobile-first design, and is optimized for speed with Cloudflare.

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

