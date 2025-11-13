13, November 2025/Naija 247news

Nigeria’s Super Eagles stunned football fans across the nation with a dominant 4‑1 victory over Gabon in the CAF World Cup playoff round on Wednesday, booking their place in the final playoff clash ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The emphatic win not only showcased the team’s attacking firepower but also renewed hope of returning to football’s biggest stage after a period of mixed results on the African continent.

The encounter, played at the Prince Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat, Morocco, saw the Super Eagles demonstrate a blend of tactical discipline, speed, and clinical finishing. From the opening whistle, Nigeria imposed their rhythm, pressing Gabon high up the pitch and cutting off passing lanes with midfielders Wilfred Ndidi and Joseph Olowu controlling proceedings.

The deadlock was broken in the 12th minute when striker Akor Adams capitalized on a defensive lapse, calmly slotting the ball past Gabon’s goalkeeper. The opener lifted the Eagles’ confidence, setting the tone for a relentless attacking display. Captain Ndidi, wearing the armband with authority, doubled the lead in the 28th minute with a thunderous strike from outside the box, a goal that highlighted both his vision and technical prowess.

Despite Nigeria’s dominance, Gabon refused to fold. Their resilience was rewarded just before full time when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang converted a deflected shot to make it 2‑1. The goal briefly reignited the visitors’ hopes, and the final minutes of regulation were tense, with both sides probing for another decisive strike.

Extra time, however, belonged solely to the Super Eagles. Two minutes into the added period, winger Chidera Ejuke broke through Gabon’s tired defence to restore Nigeria’s two-goal cushion. Victor Osimhen, the talisman of the team, then took center stage. In the 102nd minute, he curled a precise strike into the top corner to make it 3‑1, and with 10 minutes left, he sealed the 4‑1 triumph with a towering header from a Moses Simon corner, leaving the Gabonese defence in disarray.

Defensively, Nigeria showed remarkable resilience. Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye produced a string of important saves, while centre-backs Leon Balogun and William Troost-Ekong marshalled the backline with composure and intelligence. The team’s balance between a high-intensity attack and a compact defensive shape underlined the tactical acumen of head coach José Peseiro.

Peseiro, in his post-match comments, praised his players for their focus and discipline, emphasizing that the victory was a product of both preparation and mental toughness. “The team showed character and quality under pressure,” he noted. “This result is a reward for the hard work, but our journey is far from over. We must remain focused for the final playoff.”

The win also brought relief off the pitch. Weeks earlier, Nigeria’s squad had been embroiled in a bonus dispute with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), raising concerns about team morale and preparation. With the issues now resolved, the Super Eagles delivered a performance that combined technical brilliance, teamwork, and resilience — a statement to African football rivals that Nigeria remains a powerhouse.

With the 4‑1 victory, Nigeria now faces the winner of the Cameroon vs. DR Congo playoff in the CAF World Cup final round. The upcoming match will be crucial as the nation aims to qualify for the intercontinental playoff and, ultimately, the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Analysts have praised the balance of experience and youth in the Nigerian squad, noting that players like Osimhen, Ejuke, and Ndidi are complemented by emerging talents who provide energy and tactical versatility.

Nigeria’s resounding 4‑1 triumph over Gabon is more than just a win; it is a statement of intent. The Super Eagles have demonstrated they possess the quality, tactical discipline, and mental fortitude needed to navigate the final stages of Africa’s World Cup qualifiers. As the team prepares for the decisive playoff, the hopes of millions of Nigerians rest on their shoulders. If Wednesday’s performance is anything to go by, the nation can dream once again of seeing its beloved Super Eagles soar onto football’s grandest stage.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.