RABAT, Morocco, November 12 (Naija247news) — Nigeria’s Super Eagles have put an end to a brief dispute over unpaid bonuses and are now fully focused on their 2026 FIFA World Cup African Qualifier semi-final against Gabon on Thursday, captain William Troost-Ekong confirmed.

The squad had boycotted training on Tuesday, reportedly over bonuses dating back to 2019, sparking concerns about possible distractions ahead of the crucial playoff match in Morocco’s capital, Rabat.

Troost-Ekong reassured fans that the matter has been resolved, writing on X (formerly Twitter):

“Issue resolved. We are together and as before focussed on the games ahead!”

No further details were provided, and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) did not respond to requests for comment as of Wednesday.

Playoff Stakes: World Cup Dreams on the Line

Nigeria faces Gabon in the semi-final of the African Qualifier playoff, aiming to secure a spot in Sunday’s final against either Cameroon or the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The winner of the African Qualifiers playoff will advance to March’s inter-continental playoff, where two more nations will earn a place in the expanded 48-team 2026 FIFA World Cup hosted across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

For Nigeria, this playoff represents not only a chance to return to the world stage but also an opportunity to reaffirm the team’s unity and resilience after a series of off-field disputes.

Player Unity and Focus

The resolution of the bonus dispute is expected to have a positive impact on team morale, with key players now fully concentrating on tactical preparation and match strategy against Gabon. Analysts believe that with Troost-Ekong leading the defense, Nigeria’s defensive organization and counter-attacking prowess could be decisive in the high-stakes semi-final.

Football experts have highlighted that financial disputes can affect performance if unresolved, but swift intervention by the federation appears to have prevented a prolonged disruption.

Looking Ahead

If Nigeria progresses past Gabon, the Super Eagles will face the winner of the other semi-final between Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of Congo in Sunday’s final, with World Cup qualification on the line. Fans and stakeholders are hopeful that the squad’s renewed focus will translate into on-field success, continuing Nigeria’s strong tradition in African football competitions.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.