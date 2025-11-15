Angola Pays $13M to Host Messi, Argentina for 50th Independence Match

LUANDA, Nov 15 (Naija247news) – Lionel Messi and the Argentina national soccer team are set to arrive in Angola on Thursday ahead of an exhibition match celebrating the southern African nation’s 50th independence anniversary, officials said.

The match between Angola’s national team and Argentina is scheduled for Friday at Luanda’s 11 November Stadium. Local reports indicate the Angolan government spent roughly $13 million to host the World Cup champions. The Argentine Football Association confirmed the team’s travel itinerary.

The Golden Jubilee festivities began Wednesday at Republic Square, where soldiers hoisted a large national flag in the presence of President João Lourenço, marking the start of week-long events honoring Angola’s 1975 independence from Portugal.

Following independence on Nov. 11, 1975, Angola quickly entered a civil war that lasted until 2002 and killed an estimated 500,000 to 1 million people. The People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) has governed the country since independence.

Reporting includes information from the Associated Press.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.