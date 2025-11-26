Southern Monarchs Appoint Uzodimma Coordinator of Regional Traditional Rulers Council

OWERRI, Nov. 5, 2025 (Naija247news) –What was publicly framed as a routine courtesy visit by leading monarchs from Southern Nigeria evolved into a major political endorsement on Thursday, as traditional rulers appointed Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma as the Coordinator of the Southern Nigeria Traditional Rulers Council. The decision, according to the royal delegation, reflects Uzodimma’s growing influence in national affairs and his contributions to strengthening traditional governance structures across the region.

The appointment letter was formally presented to Uzodimma in his Owerri office by a high-powered delegation led by the Chairman of the Council, the Ooni of Ife, HRM Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; the Co-Chairman, HRM Eze Cletus Ilomuanya; and the Secretary, HRM Obi Benjamin Ikenchukwu Keagboruzi I, the Dein of Agbor. They were accompanied by other monarchs serving on the Council’s Technical Committee.

Speaking during the visit, the Ooni of Ife said the monarchs had convened in Owerri to review preparations for their forthcoming general meeting and to assess leadership roles within the Council. He said the traditional rulers collectively agreed that Governor Uzodimma had demonstrated exceptional commitment to advancing the interests of traditional institutions politically, culturally, and administratively.

According to him, Uzodimma’s steady engagement with traditional authorities and his role in fostering unity in Southern Nigeria made him the most suitable figure to coordinate their affairs going forward.

The Ooni also informed the Governor that the Council’s next general meeting will be held in Ogun State, with the Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, Governor Dapo Abiodun, already confirmed as host. Uzodimma previously hosted the maiden edition of the assembly in Owerri.

Beyond conveying his appointment, the monarchs delivered a letter seeking an audience with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, noting that Uzodimma’s access at the federal level and his respected standing within the current political dispensation made him the ideal figure to facilitate the engagement.

In his response, Governor Uzodimma expressed gratitude for the confidence reposed in him and pledged not to disappoint. He acknowledged the central role traditional institutions play in Nigeria’s governance and urged the monarchs to continue upholding their responsibilities as custodians of culture and communal stability.

Uzodimma assured the delegation that he would liaise with Governor Abiodun ahead of the meeting in Ogun State and would personally deliver their message to President Tinubu.

The visit ended with mutual affirmations of cooperation between the political and traditional leaderships of Southern Nigeria.

Reporting by Press Release in Lagos, Nigeria.