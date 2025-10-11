Southern Kaduna Coalition Urges Katung, Amos to Join APC

11, October 2025/Naija 247news

A coalition of political support groups in Southern Kaduna has called on Senator Sunday Katung and Representative Dan Amos to join the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing the party’s ability to deliver development projects to the region. The group’s leader, Samson Maikano, believes that aligning with the ruling APC would provide better access to the center, enabling them to attract more federal projects and development to Southern Kaduna.

A Call for Realignment

The coalition’s call is coming on the heels of several federal projects approved for Southern Kaduna, including a Federal University of Applied Sciences in Kachia, a Federal Medical Centre in Kafanchan, and a new secondary school in Jagindi. According to Maikano, these projects are a testament to the APC’s commitment to developing the region. “We believe that Senator Katung and Representative Amos will be more effective in delivering dividends of democracy to our people if they join the APC,” Maikano said. The coalition’s move has sparked debate, with some critics arguing that it could undermine the democratic process.

Development Agenda

The coalition’s leader emphasized that their proposal is driven by a desire to accelerate development in Southern Kaduna. Maikano noted that the region has been neglected for too long and that joining the APC would provide an opportunity for Katung and Amos to tap into the party’s resources and influence. “We want to see more development in Southern Kaduna, and we believe that joining the APC will give them the platform to achieve that,” Maikano.

The call by the Southern Kaduna coalition for Senator Katung and Representative Amos to join the APC raises important questions about the role of opposition parties in Nigeria’s democracy. While some may view the move as a attempt to strengthen the ruling party’s grip on power, others see it as a pragmatic approach to delivering development to the region. As the debate continues, one thing is certain – the people of Southern Kaduna deserve development, and it is up to their leaders to put aside political differences and work towards the region’s progress.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.