State Politics (Lagos, Kano, Rivers, Oyo, etc.)

South West Governors Unveil New Regional Security Fund, Renew Push for State Police

By: Samuel Gbenga Salau

Date:

IBADAN, Nov. 24, 2025 (Naija247news) –
South West governors on Monday announced a sweeping regional security and development blueprint, including the creation of a South West Security Fund, a new digital intelligence-sharing system, and renewed calls for State Police, following a high-level meeting at the Oyo State Government Secretariat, Ibadan.

In a communiqué released after deliberations on insecurity, agriculture, migration, and regional development, the governors of Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti expressed strong support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s security reforms and commended the Federal Government’s swift response to recent mass abductions in Kebbi, Kwara and Niger States.

The Forum praised the rescue of abducted students and church members in Niger and Kwara, while warning that the South West would intensify its own defence architecture to prevent cross-border threats.

Key Security Decisions

The governors announced the establishment of a South West Security Fund (SWSF) to be domiciled under the DAWN Commission and administered by Special Advisers on Security across the six states. The committee is expected to meet monthly.

They also approved the launch of a live digital intelligence platform to connect all South West security formations, enabling real-time threat alerts, incident logs, and rapid-response coordination across borders.

On forest insecurity, the Forum commended NSCDC, hunters, the Amotekun Corps and other agencies, while calling on the Federal Government to urgently deploy Forest Guards. States will supply personnel, while Abuja handles approval and support. The governors vowed to reclaim forest corridors that have become hideouts for bandits and kidnappers.

Migration, Illegal Mining and Border Control

The communiqué raised alarm over unregulated interstate migration, urging stricter border monitoring, better data collection, and stronger collaboration with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

The governors expressed serious concern over the surge in illegal mining, warning that such activities now pose environmental, public health, and security risks. They called for stricter licensing, stronger monitoring, and enforcement against criminal groups using mining as a cover.

Renewed Push for State Police

Reaffirming a long-standing regional stance, the Forum declared that the creation of State Police “can no longer be delayed”, describing it as crucial for addressing localized security threats.

Agriculture and Regional Development

The Forum praised farmers for increased output that has helped stabilize food prices while commending Federal Government interventions aimed at food security and climate resilience.

It also applauded the establishment of the South West Development Commission (SWDC) and tasked it with delivering tangible results across infrastructure, integration and economic development.

The DAWN Commission was commended for its ongoing work on regional coordination.

Unity and Tolerance

In its closing remarks, the Forum urged residents of the South West to remain united, peaceful and committed to the region’s long-standing tradition of religious tolerance.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.

Samuel Gbenga Salau
Samuel Gbenga Salau
Dr. Gbenga Salau Samuel Editorial Board Chairman, Naija247news Media Group LLC Dr. Gbenga Salau Samuel is an economist and journalist trained at the University of Ibadan, renowned for blending rigorous economic analysis with clear, people-centered journalism. As Editorial Board Chairman of Naija247news Media Group LLC, he leads the newsroom’s policy and standards framework, champions data-driven reporting, and steers impactful coverage across macroeconomics, markets, public finance, governance, and development. With a career rooted in evidence-based storytelling, Dr. Samuel is committed to elevating editorial integrity, nurturing young newsroom talent, and positioning Naija247news as a trusted, agenda-shaping voice in Nigeria’s media and policy space.

