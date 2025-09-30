South Sudan Special Court Rules It Can Try Suspended VP Riek Machar on Murder, Treason, and Crimes Against Humanity Charges

Juba, South Sudan — A special court in South Sudan on Monday confirmed that it has the jurisdiction to prosecute suspended Vice-President Riek Machar and seven co-accused on charges of murder, treason, and crimes against humanity. The ruling comes amid growing political tension in the country, raising concerns about the fragility of peace in a nation still recovering from a five-year civil war.

The court dismissed all motions filed by Machar’s legal team challenging the constitutionality of the proceedings and claiming that he enjoyed immunity from prosecution. The trial was adjourned until Wednesday, giving parties time to prepare for the next hearing.

Background of the Charges

Machar, who has been under house arrest since the charges were filed two weeks ago, has described the allegations as a political “witch-hunt”, warning that the trial could threaten the fragile peace in South Sudan.

The charges relate to a March attack allegedly carried out by a militia linked to Machar, in which 250 soldiers and a general were reportedly killed. Machar’s defence team argued that, under the 2018 Peace Agreement, such offences should be tried by a hybrid court under the African Union, rather than a national tribunal.

Court Ruling and Judge’s Remarks

Presiding Judge James Alala rejected these arguments, stating that the special court has full authority to try national offences as no hybrid court has yet been established.

“The special court enjoys jurisdiction to try this case according to the Transitional Constitution 2011 as amended,” Judge Alala said.

The judge also clarified that Machar does not enjoy constitutional immunity, a privilege reserved solely for the president.

“The First Vice-President does not have constitutional immunity, according to the transitional constitution,” he added.

In addition, the court expelled two of Machar’s lawyers, after the prosecution claimed they lacked valid licenses to practice. They were allowed to participate only after renewing their licenses.

Machar’s Response and Political Fallout

Following the ruling, Machar’s SPLM-IO party denounced the court, calling it “unconstitutional” and labeling the proceedings a “rigged court case”. The party described the tribunal as a “kangaroo court” lacking jurisdiction, legality, and competence, and suggested that the trial may be motivated by tribal politics.

Political analysts warn that the case could exacerbate tensions in a country where peace remains fragile. South Sudan, rich in oil resources but weakened by years of internal conflict, has relied on the 2018 peace agreement to stabilize relations between Machar’s forces and those loyal to President Salva Kiir.

Implications for Peace and Governance

Observers note that how the trial unfolds could impact the peace process. Any perception of bias or unfair targeting could trigger renewed conflict, potentially destabilizing South Sudan and threatening its ongoing reconciliation efforts.

Experts emphasize that the international community, including the African Union and United Nations, will be closely monitoring the trial to ensure adherence to legal standards and to prevent further escalation of hostilities.

“South Sudan remains a delicate state. The handling of high-profile political cases like this one must balance accountability with the preservation of peace,” said a regional political analyst.

Conclusion

The special court’s ruling affirms its authority to prosecute Riek Machar, setting the stage for what is expected to be a contentious trial. As South Sudan navigates the complex terrain of post-conflict justice, the case underscores the challenges of governance, legal authority, and ethnic politics in a country still healing from civil war.

With the next hearing scheduled for Wednesday, the world will be watching closely to see whether South Sudan can uphold the rule of law without jeopardizing the tenuous peace that has held for the past several years.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.