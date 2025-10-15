Menu
South East to Get Institute for Vocational, Entrepreneurial Studies

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

15, October 2025

The House of Representatives has taken a significant step towards promoting vocational education and entrepreneurship in the South East region with a bill to establish the South East Institute for Vocational and Entrepreneurial Studies. The proposed institute, to be located in Umuobom, Ideato Federal Constituency, Imo State, aims to equip young Nigerians with practical skills and knowledge to drive innovation and sustainable development.

A Step towards Regional Development

According to the bill’s sponsor, Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere, the institute will serve as a hub for research, innovation, and enterprise development, providing a foundation for sustainable development and skill transfer in the region. The proposed institute will organize full-time and part-time vocational programs, issue certificates and diplomas, and conduct research and seminars. It will also collaborate with local and international partners to enhance its programs.

Empowering the Youth

The establishment of the South East Institute for Vocational and Entrepreneurial Studies is expected to create pathways to sustainable employment and enterprise growth, addressing the issue of unemployment in the region. The institute will also provide a platform for young Nigerians to harness their innovative talents and develop vocational skills.

Legislative Progress

The bill has passed its second reading and has been referred to the House Committees on Alternative Education and the South East Development Commission for further review. If passed, the institute will mark a significant milestone in the region’s development, providing a much-needed boost to vocational education and entrepreneurship.

The proposed establishment of the South East Institute for Vocational and Entrepreneurial Studies is a welcome development that will promote vocational education and entrepreneurship in the region. If successfully implemented, the institute will empower the youth with practical skills and knowledge, driving innovation and sustainable development in the South East.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

