South-East APC Endorses Tinubu for Second Term, Pledges Massive Regional Mobilisation

Updated: Jan 10, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Enugu, Jan. 10, 2026 (NAN) The South-East chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has passed a vote of confidence in President Bola Tinubu, pledging massive regional mobilisation to support his bid for a second term in 2027.

The endorsement was announced during the APC South-East Stakeholders’ Meeting at the Presidential Hotel, Enugu, on Saturday, with lawmakers, party chieftains and faithful from Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states in attendance.

Imo Governor Hope Uzodimma said the meeting assessed the South-East’s political standing and charted a collective path forward, noting that Tinubu had “entrusted his political fate in 2027 in the hands of APC South-East,” a responsibility the zone would uphold.

“That profound statement places on us the duty to ensure the South-East becomes part and parcel of the national equation,” Uzodimma said, adding that the attendees commanded respect across their communities and were credible stakeholders not only in the South-East but across Nigeria.

Uzodimma said about 70 per cent of the South-East political leadership was represented, highlighting growing consensus among regional elites to actively engage in the Nigerian political project. He noted that the zone’s “strange path” in 2023 could no longer lead to political isolation.

“President Tinubu is entitled to and deserves a second term to complete the work he has started,” he added.

Enugu Governor Peter Mbah urged an end to political fragmentation, saying the South-East will no longer stand divided, and stressed that the Renewed Hope Agenda goes beyond slogans, linking regional unity with federal development.

“This endorsement shows our resolve to push momentum further for our people and economy,” Mbah said.

Ebonyi Governor Francis Nwifuru commended Tinubu for supporting South-East APC governors and growing the party, expressing confidence in a 2027 victory amid increasing defections. He called on leaders to forgive past differences and accommodate new members, stating, “Our people in Ebonyi are one.”

Senator Peter Nwebonyi (Ebonyi-North) said the South-East must reconnect with the centre, noting that sentiment alone could not deliver power.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, urged unity, stressing that the era of emotional voting in the South-East had ended. He commended the governors for backing Tinubu, who had reportedly shown no regional discrimination.

(NAN)