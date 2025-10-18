SOUTH AFRICA WANTS SUPER EAGLES Benched: McKenzie declares war on Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup hopes

18, October 2025/Naija 247news

South Africa’s Sports Minister, Gayton McKenzie, has thrown a spanner into the works, declaring that he wants Nigeria’s Super Eagles to miss out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup. McKenzie’s outburst comes as Nigeria played a crucial role in South Africa’s qualification campaign, with the Super Eagles’ 4-0 thrashing of Benin Republic helping Bafana Bafana secure automatic qualification.

McKenzie made the statement while reacting to Nigeria’s involvement in South Africa’s turbulent qualifying campaign, which saw Bafana Bafana initially face a points deduction for fielding an ineligible player. “I want them to lose. Nigeria must not go to the World Cup. Another African country must go,” McKenzie said, sparking controversy and outrage in Nigeria.

The Sports Minister’s comments have added fuel to the rivalry between Nigeria and South Africa, with some viewing it as a reflection of the intense competition between African nations. McKenzie insists his remarks are not driven by personal animosity, saying “It’s not that. I give you the energy you give me. They don’t like us, we don’t like them. And it’s not personal.”

The Super Eagles will now face Gabon in the African playoffs semi-finals on November 13, with the winner advancing to the final against either Cameroon or DR Congo. The ultimate winner will progress to the intercontinental playoffs in Mexico next March, vying for a World Cup spot.

In conclusion, McKenzie’s declaration of war on Nigeria’s World Cup hopes is a clear indication of the high stakes and intense rivalry between African nations. While his comments may be seen as unsportsmanlike, they also underscore the desperation and passion that defines African football. One thing is certain, however – the Super Eagles will not take McKenzie’s words lying down, and will be determined to make Nigeria proud and secure a spot at the 2026 World Cup.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.