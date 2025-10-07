“South Africa Deserve to Go to the World Cup, Not Nigeria” — Hugo Broos Confident Ahead of Bafana Fana Final Qualifiers

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has expressed unwavering confidence that his team deserves to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America after two years of consistent hard work.

The South African senior men’s national team convened in Roodepoort, Johannesburg, on Monday morning in preparation for crucial upcoming qualifiers.

Their first match is an away fixture against Zimbabwe at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday, 10 October 2025, followed by a home clash against Rwanda at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga on Tuesday, 14 October 2025. Both matches are scheduled to kick off at 18:00 local time.

“There are no doubts, there have never been any doubts from my side, and I will try to transfer this to the players at a meeting we will have on Tuesday,” Broos told safa.net.

The Belgian tactician emphasized the team’s self-belief and performance in the qualifiers so far. “I believe in this group and I am sure that they will do everything in their power to win that game on Friday. Why should we doubt ourselves now after our performances in the qualifiers? If there is a team that deserves to go to the World Cup, it is South Africa.”

With two decisive qualifiers ahead, Broos and his charges are focused on translating their preparation and confidence into victories that will secure South Africa a spot on football’s biggest stage next year.

Reporting by Emman Tochi in Lagos, Nigeria.