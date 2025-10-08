South Africa Apoints Minister Angie Motshekga Acting President as Ramaphosa and Mashatile Travel Abroad

The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa has announced that Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms. Angie Motshekga, has been appointed Acting President during the temporary absence of both President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

The announcement was made via the official Twitter handle of the South African Presidency on Wednesday. According to the statement, the appointment is in line with Section 90(1) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996, which allows the delegation of presidential authority when both the President and Deputy President are unable to perform their official duties.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms. Angie Motshekga, to serve as Acting President of the Republic of South Africa during the concurrent absence from the country of both the President and the Deputy President,” the statement read.

President Ramaphosa is currently on an official visit to Ireland and is expected to attend the Global Gateway Forum in Brussels, Belgium, on Thursday, October 9, 2025. During this period, Minister Motshekga will oversee the duties of the Presidency.

The move comes as part of standard constitutional procedure and is intended to ensure continuity of governance in the country. Minister Motshekga, a seasoned politician and long-serving member of the Cabinet, will have the authority to manage presidential functions and official engagements until the President and Deputy President return.

This development contrasts with a similar situation in Nigeria last year when President Bola Tinubu went on a two-week vacation in the United Kingdom while Vice President Kashim Shettima was away on official business in Sweden. That absence sparked public debate over a potential leadership vacuum, though the Nigerian presidency clarified that neither the President nor Vice President is constitutionally required to be physically present in the country to perform their duties.

In South Africa, the appointment of Acting Presidents has historically been handled smoothly under constitutional guidelines, ensuring the executive branch remains operational during the President’s or Deputy President’s absence.

Minister Motshekga, who has served in various key roles within the government, now assumes a pivotal role, albeit temporarily, at a time when South Africa continues to navigate complex domestic and international challenges. Her appointment underscores the importance of constitutional provisions in maintaining government continuity and public confidence.

As Acting President, Motshekga is expected to preside over cabinet meetings, coordinate with key government departments, and represent South Africa in official engagements within the country, while diplomatic responsibilities abroad are managed by the President and Deputy President.

The South African public and political analysts have generally welcomed the appointment, noting that such measures reflect the robustness of the nation’s democratic institutions and legal frameworks.

