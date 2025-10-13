Son of Ango Abdullahi, Who Secured PDP Reps Ticket While in Captivity, Resigns from Party

Naija247news reports that Hon. Sadiq Abdullahi, the lawmaker representing Sabon Gari Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, has officially resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing deep-rooted internal wrangling within the opposition party.

Naija247news understands that the resignation was contained in a letter dated October 13, addressed to the PDP ward chairman in Hawa ward, Sabon Gari Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The letter underscores Abdullahi’s growing concerns over what he described as persistent conflicts and factionalism within the PDP, which he says have hindered his capacity to serve his constituents effectively.

Naija247news gathered that Abdullahi stated, “The persistent internal conflicts and factionalisation within the PDP, which have culminated in a prolonged party crisis, are adversely affecting my ability to effectively represent my constituency and perform my duties optimally.”

According to Naija247news, the lawmaker emphasized that his decision followed extensive consultations with political associates and stakeholders across Sabon Gari. He described the move as a difficult but necessary step to ensure inclusive and result-oriented governance beyond partisan lines.

“In view of the prevailing situation and after wide consultations with key stakeholders and political associates, I have come to the difficult but necessary decision to resign my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),” Abdullahi noted in his letter.

Naija247news reports that Abdullahi reaffirmed his dedication to the people of his constituency, vowing to continue serving without the limitations imposed by party politics. He expressed gratitude to the PDP for the platform it provided during his political journey.

“The support, trust, and experiences I have gained during my time with the party have been invaluable,” he said. “I remain deeply grateful to the leadership and members at all levels.”

Abdullahi, who serves as the Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), is notably the son of Professor Ango Abdullahi, the convener of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF).

Naija247news understands that his political profile rose significantly after he secured the PDP ticket for the House of Representatives in May 2022 while still in captivity, having been abducted in the March 2022 Kaduna-bound train attack. He was released after spending nearly four months in the hands of his abductors.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.