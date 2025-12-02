‘Some politicians are funding t3rrorism in Nigeria’ – Former Chief of Defence Staff, Irabor

Former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor (retd.), has issued a stark warning, alleging that certain politicians in Nigeria are exploiting the country’s insecurity to advance personal and political interests.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Channels Television on Monday, December 1, Gen. Irabor cautioned that Nigeria’s security challenges are far too complex to be reduced to a single cause. He underscored that the crisis spans ideological, criminal, political, and economic dimensions, with violent actors motivated by a wide array of interests.

His warning comes just 24 hours after a presidential aide disclosed that the Federal Government plans to publicly name individuals suspected of financing terrorism, highlighting the urgency of addressing both direct and indirect contributors to insecurity.

“If you lump the entire thing into one, the analysis would be wrong,” Irabor explained. “Just as we have terrorists who have an ideology, we equally have those who are bent on targeting Christians, and there are also those who are targeting communities, desiring to displace communities and wanting to stay in those communities to be able to have a voice.”

While refuting the notion that insecurity is purely politically motivated, Irabor acknowledged that political interests play a significant role in exacerbating the crisis. “That does not mean some politicians have not taken advantage of the insecurity to perhaps gain some sort of leverage; to give the impression that they can do better,” he said. “Others perhaps want to score a point that there’s poor governance; they could also instigate crisis in one way or the other.”

Gen. Irabor’s observations shed light on the multifaceted nature of insecurity in Nigeria, where ideological extremists, bandits, and economic opportunists coexist with political actors seeking advantage. His comments serve as a reminder that addressing the crisis requires nuanced, multi-layered strategies rather than simplistic, one-dimensional solutions.

As the Federal Government prepares to name individuals allegedly financing terrorism, Irabor’s warning reinforces the need for accountability and careful analysis to prevent further exploitation of insecurity for political gain.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy



© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC. Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.