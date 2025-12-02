Some of Tinubu’s ambassadorial picks shocking, says Obi

The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Monday faulted President Bola Tinubu’s latest list of ambassadorial nominees, saying several of the names submitted to the Senate for confirmation were shocking and reflective of what he described as rising mediocrity in national leadership. Naija247news gathered that the President recently forwarded 32 additional names to the Senate, after an earlier submission of three nominees.

Among the high-profile nominees forwarded to the upper chamber are former presidential aide Reno Omokri, former INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu, former aviation minister Femi Fani-Kayode, and former Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu. According to Naija247news, the list has stirred reactions across political circles, with Obi’s comment being one of the strongest criticisms so far.

In a post on X, Obi said some of the individuals being positioned to represent Nigeria on the global stage leave much to be desired. Naija247news understands that the former Anambra governor questioned the rationale behind such nominations, stating that they were consistent with a leadership culture that, in his view, has promoted corruption, impunity and mediocrity.

“Yes, some of the names being paraded to represent us as ambassadors globally are shocking. But with a leadership that has allowed mediocrity, corruption, and impunity to rise to the top, who else did you expect them to choose?” he wrote.

Naija247news reports that Obi further used the opportunity to reflect on what he termed Nigeria’s worsening socio-economic crisis. He lamented that while citizens continue to face severe hardship, political elites appear disconnected from the daily struggles of ordinary Nigerians.

“When our people are being killed, our leaders are busy hosting dinners. When children are being snatched from their schools, the political class is celebrating and dancing,” he said, painting a bleak picture of governance priorities. He added that families unable to afford basic meals watch as those in power exchange gifts and celebrate defections, “as though Nigeria is not burning.”

According to Naija247news, Obi described the situation faced by citizens as a “silent pain,” one many Nigerians carry without any listening ear from the political class. The LP leader also shared a personal encounter at the Abuja airport, where a group of young Nigerians reportedly approached him to express concern that he had not spoken publicly about the country’s worsening conditions.

He noted that Nigeria’s current state validates the harsh assessments made by some world leaders, including a controversial remark by an American president who once referred to Nigeria as a “now disgraced country.” Obi said that when one examines current realities—poverty, insecurity, economic distress and governance failures—such comments, though humiliating, become easier to understand.

Naija247news gathered that Obi’s remarks come at a time when the country faces escalating living costs, persistent insecurity, and widespread disillusionment with political leadership. His statement once again underscores his long-standing criticism of governance under the current administration, particularly in areas of economic management, public sector appointments and national image.

The former governor reiterated that the Nigeria citizens deserve is one built on competence, accountability and genuine service. But in his view, the leadership choices currently being made do not reflect these values.

“This is not governance. This is not leadership. And this is certainly not the Nigeria we deserve,” he concluded.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.