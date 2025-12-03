“Some Nominees Belong in Prison, Not Diplomacy” — Keshi Criticizes Tinubu’s Ambassadorial Picks

ABUJA, Dec. 3, 2025 (Naija247news) – Former Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Joe Keshi, has raised concerns over the ambassadorial list submitted to the Senate by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for confirmation, describing several nominees as unfit for diplomatic service.

Speaking on Channels Television’s *The Morning Brief* on Monday, Keshi said while he supported some nominees, “the bulk of the people on the non-career list is a bit disturbing,” questioning if they truly represent Nigeria’s best interests. He argued that some nominees, had justice been properly served, “should be cooling their heels in the walls of the prison and not being sent out as ambassadors.”

Keshi specifically criticized former state governors and politicians included in the list, alleging they failed in leadership roles and were being rewarded for political maneuvering. He added, however, that he believed former Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayo Oke, was unfairly removed from office due to a conspiracy.

Highlighting the morale of career foreign service officers, Keshi said senior officials were disappointed at their exclusion from the ambassadorial list. “For the sake of the officers and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today, I beg the President to ensure the next list contains no other names but people from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. These officers are demoralised,” he stated.

Keshi stressed the historical importance of maintaining a competent, independent foreign service, recalling that Nigeria’s diplomatic service was initially designed to produce officers capable of competing globally. “The first generation met the criteria until politicians began influencing appointments,” he said.

President Tinubu had released a list of 32 nominees to serve in Nigeria’s foreign missions, including former INEC chairman Mahmood Yakubu, former governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Okezie Ikpeazu, former minister Femi Fani-Kayode, and ex-presidential aide Reno Omokri. Earlier, the President also submitted the names of Ayo Oke, Amin Dalhatu, and Colonel Lateef Are (retd.) for Senate confirmation. The announcements have generated mixed reactions nationwide.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.