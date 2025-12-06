Somalia Faces Health Crisis as U.S. Aid Cuts Leave Children and Hospitals at Risk

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — To save the life of his badly malnourished 3-year-old son, farmer Yusuf Bulle had to travel from a remote area of southern Somalia to the capital, Mogadishu, where a rare health unit presented the only hope. After 15 days at Banadir Hospital, the child was deemed out of danger.

“Where I come from, there is no hospital,” Bulle said. “That’s why I am here.”

One of the world’s poorest countries faces a health care crisis exacerbated by the Trump administration’s dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) this year. The loss of USAID funding has disheartened many Somalis who believe they cannot depend on their own government, which focuses primarily on defeating the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab.

Somalia’s deputy health minister, Mohamed Hassan Bulaale, told The Associated Press that U.S. aid cuts led to over 6,000 health workers losing their jobs and affected up to 2,000 health facilities — a massive blow in a country already highly vulnerable, according to the Center for Global Development.

Bomb and gun attacks by militants — including against health centers — have reduced in recent months, leading some to see progress in President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s “total war” against al-Shabab. But hospital administrators, civic leaders, and others say the military push has come at the expense of health care and other public services.

Reliance on Donor Funding

Somalia’s Ministry of Health was allocated $91 million of a national budget exceeding $1 billion this year, largely tied to projects supported by outside groups. That’s an increase from last year’s $52 million, but almost all growth came from donors, said Mahad Wasuge, who runs the Somali Public Agenda think tank.

Even with some foreign support, security remains the government’s top priority, Wasuge said. Many areas outside Mogadishu lack functioning public hospitals, forcing residents to travel through often insecure regions to reach the few facilities still operational.

Mogadishu’s main hospitals include Banadir Hospital, built with Chinese support in 1977, and De Martino Hospital, established in 1922 by Italian colonialists. Officials say much of their work would halt without assistance from the United Nations and international organizations.

Even at Banadir, the unit treating malnourished children relies entirely on donor funds channeled through humanitarian group Concern Worldwide, said supervisor Dr. Mohamed Haashi. After 37 staff lost their jobs due to U.S. aid cuts, Concern Worldwide still supports 13 employees and provides milk and food for mothers and babies.

At De Martino Hospital, director Dr. Abdirahim Omar Amin expressed concern about the expiration of contracts with humanitarian groups at the end of 2025. The hospital cares for dozens of children with diphtheria, a vaccine-preventable disease now spreading in rural areas. Many parents avoid routine vaccinations due to fear of militant attacks.

“Now it looks like donors are fatigued,” Amin said. Most hospital services remain free thanks to international aid, but patients with non-urgent conditions are asked to cover some costs.

Government Struggles

The deputy health minister said the government is working on contingency plans following the loss of USAID funding but gave few details. Many public hospitals in Somalia are heavily dependent on donor funds, with limited direct government support.

Somalia’s federal government, operating near the airport in Mogadishu, struggles to assert authority despite support from African Union peacekeepers, U.S. airstrikes against al-Shabab, and consultants from nations with strategic interests in the Indian Ocean and Gulf of Aden, including Turkey, which funds a hospital with intensive care capacity.

“The limited number of public hospitals that started functioning properly lately are heavily dependent on donor money,” Wasuge said.

No National Health Plan

Banadir and De Martino hospitals serve the country’s most vulnerable populations. De Martino, Mogadishu’s primary referral hospital for COVID-19 patients during the pandemic, continues to care for the “most vulnerable” regardless of origin.

Patients like Amina Abdulkadir Mohamed rely on free services at De Martino. “I was told there is free medication,” she said.

Mohamed Adam Dini, representing Puntland in the national assembly, described government priorities as “deficient” due to an overwhelming focus on ending “anarchy.” He said, “A lot of diseases have been spreading unchecked. There is no national health care plan, as we don’t have a national political plan.”

Somalia’s health system now faces the combined pressures of donor fatigue, U.S. aid cuts, and the ongoing security crisis, leaving millions at risk of preventable illnesses and malnutrition.

