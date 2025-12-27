Somalia Condemns Israel’s Recognition of Somaliland, Calls Move “State Aggression”

MOGADISHU, Dec. 27, 2025 (Naija247news) – Somalia has demanded that Israel reverse its formal recognition of the breakaway region of Somaliland, describing the decision as an act of “aggression that will never be tolerated” and a violation of its sovereignty.

Ali Omar, Somalia’s state minister for foreign affairs, told Al Jazeera on Saturday that the government would pursue all diplomatic avenues to challenge what it called Israeli interference in Somalia’s internal affairs.

The rebuke followed Israel’s announcement on Friday that it had formally recognised Somaliland, making it the first country in the world to do so. The move triggered condemnation from African and Arab nations and raised concerns about reports suggesting Israel could use Somaliland as a potential site for displacing Palestinians from Gaza.

“This will never be acceptable or tolerable to our government and people who are united in defending our territorial integrity,” Omar said. “Our government strongly advises the State of Israel to rescind its divisive actions and abide by international law.”

Somaliland, which declared independence from Somalia in 1991 following a civil war, has never received recognition from any United Nations member state. The self-declared republic has established its own currency, flag, and parliament, though its eastern territories remain disputed. President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, known locally as Cirro, defended Israel’s recognition, insisting it was “not directed against any state, nor does it pose a threat to regional peace.”

Hours after the announcement, Somalia’s prime minister described Israel’s action as a deliberate attack on the country’s sovereignty, reaffirming that Somaliland remains an “inseparable” part of Somali territory. Palestine’s foreign ministry also backed Somalia, warning that Israel’s plan to relocate Palestinians to Somaliland constitutes a “red line.”

The African Union and Arab League joined the condemnation. AU Chairperson Mahamoud Ali Youssouf warned that recognising Somaliland could set a dangerous precedent in Africa, while Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit called it a “provocative assault” on Somali sovereignty.

Despite international opposition, residents of Hargeisa celebrated the recognition on Friday, with thousands taking to the streets and the Israeli flag displayed on the national museum, signalling local enthusiasm for the diplomatic breakthrough.

The dispute adds a new layer of tension in the Horn of Africa, a region historically important for international trade and geopolitics. Somalia’s opposition to the move also reflects long-standing historical grievances, including Cold War-era support Israel provided to Somalia’s regional rival, Ethiopia, during the 1977 Ogaden War.

Omar emphasised that Somalia maintains no ties with Israel on this issue, asserting that the country’s position regarding Israeli policies remains unchanged.

Reporting by David Okoroafor, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.