SOLUDO SIGNALS READINESS TO WELCOME GOV. ADELEKE INTO APGA

The Caretaker Chairman of the Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Comrade Wole Adedoyin, has disclosed that the re-elected Governor of Anambra State, His Excellency Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, is fully prepared to welcome His Excellency Senator Ademola Adeleke, Executive Governor of Osun State, into the fold of APGA. Adedoyin made this known in a statement released to journalists on Friday, describing the development as a positive step toward strengthening progressive governance across the South-East and South-West.

Comrade Adedoyin noted that Governor Soludo, fresh from his historic re-election victory, has consistently advocated for a broader coalition of leaders committed to people-centered governance. According to him, Senator Adeleke’s leadership style, populist appeal, and grassroots connection align strongly with APGA’s philosophy of service, equity, and inclusive development.

The Osun APGA leader explained that the possibility of Senator Adeleke joining APGA reflects growing admiration for the party’s developmental agenda, which has been demonstrated through Governor Soludo’s reforms in Anambra State. He emphasized that APGA remains open to all progressive-minded leaders who are willing to prioritize the welfare of the people above partisan interests.

Adedoyin stressed that Senator Adeleke, known for his pro-people governance, infrastructure drive, and youth empowerment initiatives, would find APGA to be a natural home should he choose to align with the party. He added that Governor Soludo’s invitation reinforces the spirit of regional collaboration that is urgently needed to stabilize Nigeria’s democratic landscape.

He further described the potential political synergy between the two governors as a historic opportunity for improved inter-state cooperation. According to him, both leaders share a commitment to transparency, digital governance, education reform, and poverty alleviation, key pillars of APGA’s ideological framework.

The statement also highlighted that APGA, under the watch of National Chairman Barr. Sly Ezeokenwa, has embarked on a strategic expansion mission designed to strengthen the party’s national footprint. Welcoming influential leaders like Senator Adeleke, Adedoyin noted, would serve as a major boost to the party’s consolidation efforts ahead of future elections.

Comrade Adedoyin reaffirmed the readiness of the Osun State Chapter to work harmoniously with all structures of the party to facilitate a smooth transition should Senator Adeleke accept the invitation. He said the chapter is committed to providing the enabling political environment for transformative leadership to thrive.

He added that the people-oriented achievements of Governor Soludo have continued to attract attention across Nigeria, prompting many political actors to consider the values APGA stands for. According to him, the party’s emphasis on “being your brother’s and sister’s keeper” remains a moral compass in an era of divisive politics.

Adedoyin concluded by stating that APGA will continue to pursue alliances that advance the interest of the Nigerian people, irrespective of region or political background. He stressed that the party is open to leaders who are ready to contribute meaningfully to national development and good governance.

The Osun APGA caretaker chairman congratulated Governor Soludo once again on his re-election victory and expressed optimism that the unfolding political realignment will contribute to a more united, progressive, and people-driven political atmosphere in the country.

Reporting by Agnes Ekebuike Editor, Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.