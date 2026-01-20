Soludo extolls Anyaoku on 93rd birthday

Updated: Jan 20, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has hailed former Commonwealth Secretary-General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, describing him as a world-class diplomat, an exceptional patriot and an invaluable asset to Nigeria and Anambra State.

The governor made the remark in a statement issued on Monday in Awka by his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, to commemorate Anyaoku’s 93rd birthday.

Soludo congratulated the elder statesman on the milestone, applauding his lifetime of distinguished service to Nigeria and the international community. He described Anyaoku as an eminent patriarch of diplomacy whose career continues to command global respect and admiration.

According to the governor, Anyaoku’s tenure as the third Commonwealth Secretary-General remains a shining example of international leadership, marked by principled diplomacy, conflict resolution, and unwavering advocacy for democracy, human rights and sustainable development.

Soludo noted that throughout his career, Anyaoku consistently projected Nigeria’s core values of wisdom, integrity and dedication to the common good on the global stage, earning the nation honour and prestige.

He added that beyond his global accomplishments, Anyaoku has remained a respected voice at home, admired for his intellectual depth, moral clarity and enduring commitment to national unity and progress.

The governor said the elder statesman’s guidance, shaped by decades of selfless service and experience, continues to be a source of inspiration and a valuable resource in the pursuit of a more prosperous Anambra State and a stronger, united Nigeria.

Soludo wished Chief Anyaoku continued good health, peace and fulfilment as he marks his 93rd birthday.