Soludo Champions Grassroots Development as Community-Built Road Opens New Economic Corridor in Aguata

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to inclusive, grassroots-driven development with the commissioning of a five-kilometre road in Ezinifite, Aguata Local Government Area, constructed through a Public-Private-Community Partnership (PPCP).

Naija247News reports that the newly completed road project was single-handedly executed by a prominent indigene of the community, Chief Anthony Obele, and formally inaugurated by the governor on Thursday amid widespread community celebration.

According to a statement issued by the governor’s Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, the project stands as a landmark example of collaborative governance, blending private initiative, community ownership and public sector support to deliver critical infrastructure.

Naija247News gathered that the road cuts across major residential and commercial corridors in Ezinifite, significantly reducing travel time, improving access to markets, and enhancing daily economic activities for residents who had long endured poor road conditions.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Soludo described the project as deeply symbolic, noting that it is located within his local government area and reflects the administration’s broader vision of development driven by collective responsibility rather than government dependency.

“At the speed at which development is required, government alone cannot do it,” Soludo said. “Our people are excelling across the world, and when they return home to invest in their communities, the impact is transformational.”

Naija247News understands that the governor used the occasion to urge Anambra indigenes, both at home and in the diaspora, to take advantage of the PPCP framework by investing in small but impactful projects within their localities, stressing that even modest interventions can yield lasting social and economic benefits.

He added that the initiative offers a workable blueprint for sustainable development, where private resources are complemented by government facilitation and strong community participation.

In his remarks, Chief Obele said the road project reflects his belief that leadership should be defined by tangible contributions rather than status or titles. He commended the Soludo administration for creating an enabling environment that encourages citizens to actively participate in the state’s development journey.

Residents of Ezinifite, including the traditional ruler and the President General of the community, described the road as more than a physical infrastructure, calling it a symbol of hope, empowerment and a shift towards bottom-up development.

Naija247News reports that the project has already begun to stimulate local commerce and social interaction, reinforcing the growing narrative that community-led initiatives, when properly supported, can accelerate development and strengthen trust between citizens and government across Anambra State.

