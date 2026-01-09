Soludo Bolsters Anambra Security Architecture with Donation of 30 Patrol Vehicles to Police

Credibility Score: 85/100

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has reinforced his administration’s security drive with the donation of 30 Toyota Hilux operational vehicles to the Nigeria Police Force, Anambra State Command, as part of sustained efforts to deepen safety and law enforcement effectiveness across the state.

Naija247News reports that the governor announced the donation on Thursday in Awka during the formal presentation of the vehicles to the Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu. The gesture, according to Soludo, is aimed at improving police mobility, rapid response, and crime prevention capacity across urban and rural communities.

“In a robust push to sustain security gains across the state, we donated 30 operational vehicles to the Nigerian Police, Anambra Command,” the governor said. “This intervention is part of our ongoing commitment to strengthening law enforcement and ensuring that Anambra remains safe for residents, businesses, and visitors.”

Naija247News gathered that the donation adds to a series of strategic security investments by the state government. In 2025 alone, the Soludo administration reportedly provided no fewer than 170 vehicles to various security agencies operating in Anambra, reflecting a multi-agency approach to tackling crime.

The governor recalled that in January 2025, his administration inaugurated Agunechemba and Operation Udo Ga Achị, joint security outfits established to complement the police and other federal agencies in combating violent crime and insecurity. Naija247News understands that these initiatives were introduced at a time when criminal activities posed significant threats to lives and economic activities in parts of the state.

Twelve months after their inauguration, Soludo noted that Anambra has witnessed notable improvements in its security landscape, crediting the vigilance and collaboration of security agencies. “Thanks to the security agencies for keeping awake to make sure we sleep,” he said, acknowledging their sacrifices and professionalism.

According to the governor, improved security was evident during the recent Christmas festivities, as large numbers of Anambra indigenes returned home and celebrated peacefully without fear. He stressed that security remains a top priority of his administration, describing safety as the foundation upon which economic growth and social stability are built.

Naija247News reports that the newly donated Hilux vehicles are designated specifically for police operations to enhance patrol coverage, intelligence-led policing, and swift response to distress calls.

Receiving the vehicles, Commissioner of Police Ikioye Orutugu expressed appreciation to the state government, describing the donation as a timely boost to policing capacity. He said the vehicles would significantly improve patrol efficiency, deter criminal activity, and strengthen the command’s operational readiness.

Naija247News gathered that Orutugu also praised the state government’s consistent investment in security, noting that such support sends a strong signal that the safety of lives and property remains non-negotiable in Anambra.

Observers say the latest intervention underscores the Soludo administration’s strategy of combining infrastructure support, inter-agency cooperation, and community confidence-building to sustain peace and security across the state.

