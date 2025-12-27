Sokoto Govt Welcomes Nigeria-US Joint Airstrike Against Terrorists

SOKOTO, Dec. 26, 2025 (Naija247news) — The Sokoto State Government on Friday welcomed the joint airstrike by Nigerian and U.S. forces targeting terrorist hideouts in Tangaza Local Government Area, stressing that no civilian casualties were recorded.

The statement, signed by Malam Abubakar Bawa, Director General of Media and Publicity to the state government, said the impact of the airstrike is still being assessed as authorities await a full report from the joint operations team.

Bawa noted that objects found near Jabo Town, Tambuwal LGA, could not yet be explained pending analysis by Nigerian and U.S. military authorities, but no civilian injuries were reported in the area.

“Sokoto State Government welcomes any collaboration between Nigeria and relevant global stakeholders aimed at curbing terrorism and cross-border crimes. These operations are geared towards securing the state and protecting lives and property,” he said.

The DG added that over the past two years, Sokoto State had consistently supported security agencies with resources to fight banditry and terrorism. Residents were urged to continue cooperating with authorities by providing useful intelligence, and to pray for the success of security operations.

“This will assist in sustaining ongoing efforts to restore lasting peace and security across the state and country,” Bawa added. (NAN)

Reporting by Babatunde Akinsola in Lagos, Nigeria.