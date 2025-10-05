Sokoto Governor Warns Critics Against Politicizing Security Issues

5, October 2025/Naija 247news

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has issued a stern warning to critics, urging them to stop undermining the state’s efforts to combat banditry. The governor emphasized that security issues are sensitive and fragile, requiring careful handling to achieve the desired results.

A Call to Support Security Agencies

Governor Aliyu made this known during a condolence visit to communities affected by recent bandit attacks in Silame Local Government Area. He cautioned critics against turning security matters into a political tool, warning that such behavior could undermine efforts to restore peace across the state. The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting security agencies with logistics and operational needs to enhance their effectiveness in combating banditry .

Tackling Collaborators

The governor also announced plans to prescribe severe penalties for individuals found guilty of collaborating with bandits. This move aims to curb the “informant syndrome” in rural communities, where bandits often receive support from locals. Governor Aliyu urged residents to provide credible intelligence to law enforcement agencies, emphasizing that the fight against insecurity is a collective responsibility .

The State’s Security Measures

The governor highlighted measures his administration has taken to combat insecurity, including deploying over 170 patrol vehicles and motorcycles, increasing allowances for frontline security operatives, and establishing the Community Guard Corps. He also appealed to religious leaders to sensitize worshippers on the dangers of aiding criminality

The Sokoto State Government’s efforts to combat banditry have been met with a mix of challenges and successes. As the state continues to grapple with the scourge of insecurity, the governor’s warning to critics serves as a reminder of the need for collective support in the fight against banditry. By working together, the government and citizens can restore peace and security to the state.

The Way Forward

To effectively address the security challenge, the government needs to consider the root causes of banditry and address the issue of poverty and lack of economic opportunities that drive individuals to collaborate with bandits. Additionally, the security agencies need to be well-equipped and motivated to effectively tackle the menace .

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.