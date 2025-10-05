Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Governance

Sokoto Governor Warns Critics Against Politicizing Security Issues

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

5, October 2025/Naija 247news

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has issued a stern warning to critics, urging them to stop undermining the state’s efforts to combat banditry. The governor emphasized that security issues are sensitive and fragile, requiring careful handling to achieve the desired results.

A Call to Support Security Agencies

Governor Aliyu made this known during a condolence visit to communities affected by recent bandit attacks in Silame Local Government Area. He cautioned critics against turning security matters into a political tool, warning that such behavior could undermine efforts to restore peace across the state. The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting security agencies with logistics and operational needs to enhance their effectiveness in combating banditry .

Tackling Collaborators

The governor also announced plans to prescribe severe penalties for individuals found guilty of collaborating with bandits. This move aims to curb the “informant syndrome” in rural communities, where bandits often receive support from locals. Governor Aliyu urged residents to provide credible intelligence to law enforcement agencies, emphasizing that the fight against insecurity is a collective responsibility .

The State’s Security Measures

The governor highlighted measures his administration has taken to combat insecurity, including deploying over 170 patrol vehicles and motorcycles, increasing allowances for frontline security operatives, and establishing the Community Guard Corps. He also appealed to religious leaders to sensitize worshippers on the dangers of aiding criminality

The Sokoto State Government’s efforts to combat banditry have been met with a mix of challenges and successes. As the state continues to grapple with the scourge of insecurity, the governor’s warning to critics serves as a reminder of the need for collective support in the fight against banditry. By working together, the government and citizens can restore peace and security to the state.

The Way Forward

To effectively address the security challenge, the government needs to consider the root causes of banditry and address the issue of poverty and lack of economic opportunities that drive individuals to collaborate with bandits. Additionally, the security agencies need to be well-equipped and motivated to effectively tackle the menace .

(www.naija247news.com)

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
Meta, Nigeria Data Protection Commission Move Toward $32.8 Million Settlement Over User Privacy Dispute
Next article
Osogbo Leaders Demand Governorship Seat After 34 Years
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria Has Lost Trust in INEC – ADC

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
5, October 2025/Naija 247news The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has...

Tinubu Playing Games, Can’t Fix Nigeria Without Dismantling 1999 Constitution – Adetokunbo

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
5, October 2025/Naija 247news A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic...

Tinubu’s 2021 election prediction:Tinubu to lose if Atiku and Jonathan contest

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
5, October 2025/Naija 247news Demola Olarewaju, Senior Political Assistant to...

Osogbo Leaders Demand Governorship Seat After 34 Years

Favor Akpan, News Writer Favor Akpan, News Writer -
5, October 2025/Naija 247news Leaders in Osogbo, Osun State, have...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

Nigeria Has Lost Trust in INEC – ADC

Top Stories 0
5, October 2025/Naija 247news The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has...

Tinubu Playing Games, Can’t Fix Nigeria Without Dismantling 1999 Constitution – Adetokunbo

Politics & Governance 0
5, October 2025/Naija 247news A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic...

Tinubu’s 2021 election prediction:Tinubu to lose if Atiku and Jonathan contest

Politics & Governance 0
5, October 2025/Naija 247news Demola Olarewaju, Senior Political Assistant to...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria