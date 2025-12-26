Six Zamfara Assembly Members Defect from PDP to APC

Kaduna, Dec. 25, 2025 (NAN) – Six serving members of the Zamfara State House of Assembly have officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), citing alleged disregard for the nation’s constitution and poor management of the state legislature.

The lawmakers made the announcement on Wednesday in Gusau, the state capital, following deliberations over what they described as the legislative arm’s compromise, acting as an extension of the Governor’s office and serving as a “rubber stamp” for Gov. Dauda Lawal.

The defectors, who tendered individual letters before the factional Speaker, Hon. Bashar Aliyu Gummi, said they had been illegally suspended for about two years, effectively silencing their constituents. They subsequently formed a parallel assembly to challenge what they described as the illegal actions of both the executive and the government-recognized faction of the legislature.

The six defecting lawmakers include:

Hon. Bashar Gummi, factional Speaker

Hon. Nasiru Maru, Gummi 1

Bashir Masama, Bukkuyum North

Hon. Bashir Bello, Bungudu West

Hon. Amiru Keta, Tsafe West

Hon. Mukhtar Kaura, Kaura Namoda North

They claimed that the existing faction of the legislature, working with the governor, has been making decisions and passing laws without the required quorum, rendering such laws null and void. They called on the National Assembly to investigate their case to ensure order and adherence to the rule of law.

On joining the APC, the lawmakers cited justice, fairness, harmony, and inclusiveness as motivations, emphasizing their commitment to the development of Zamfara and the welfare of their constituents.

After reading the defection letters, Hon. Gummi said:

“Following the receipt of defection letters from the six members, including myself, I formally congratulate everyone for joining the Progressives in the country, the All Progressives Congress (APC). May this decision mark the beginning of success and development for our state and Nigeria at large.”

The defectors described the PDP in Zamfara as “effectively dead,” attributing the party’s decline to protracted internal crises and a departure from its founding principles. They criticized Gov. Lawal for his focus on political fights at the expense of addressing insecurity in the state, particularly his disputes with the Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Matawalle, and his ambitions beyond 2027.

Citing their constitutional rights under Section 109 (1)(g) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the lawmakers said leaving the PDP was necessary to protect their political careers and reputations.

(NAN)

Reporting by Naija247news in Lagos, Nigeria.