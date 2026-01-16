Six in Ten Workers Still Poor Despite Job Growth in Sub-Saharan Africa — ILO Report

Updated: Jan 16, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Sub-Saharan Africa added an estimated 15.4 million people to its labour force between 2024 and 2025 and created about 14.6 million jobs within the same period. However, nearly six in every ten workers in the region still live in poverty, according to a new report by the International Labour Organisation.

The findings are contained in the ILO’s 2026 Employment and Social Trends report, which highlights a persistent disconnect between job creation and poverty reduction across the region.

According to the report, growth in labour market participation has not translated into widespread access to productive, secure or well-paying employment, leaving millions of workers and their households trapped in economic hardship.

The ILO noted that sub-Saharan Africa’s workforce remains overwhelmingly informal, with nearly nine out of every ten workers engaged in informal employment.

These jobs are largely found in agriculture, street trading, domestic work and small-scale enterprises, and typically lack social protection while offering low and unstable incomes.

As a result, close to six in ten workers in the region belong to households living below the moderate poverty threshold of less than 4.20 dollars per day, measured in purchasing power parity terms.

The report explained that limited formal job creation in urban centres, combined with the region’s heavy dependence on agricultural employment, continues to reinforce the cycle of working poverty.

It added that while the labour force expanded by more than 15 million people, the formal sector remains too small to absorb the growing number of job seekers.

The ILO stressed the urgent need for policies that prioritise the creation of productive employment and decent jobs for new entrants into the labour market.

“Sustained population growth in sub-Saharan Africa underscores the urgent need to create productive employment and decent jobs for new labour market entrants,” the organisation said.