Six Bayelsa LG Chairmen Quit PDP, Declare Support for Governor Douye Diri

Six local government chairmen in Bayelsa State have declared their full support for Governor Douye Diri following his dramatic exit from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Governor Diri, who announced his resignation from the opposition party on Wednesday, October 15, said his decision was based on “very obvious reasons,” pointing to growing disunity and unresolved internal crises within the PDP both at the state and national levels.

In his announcement, Diri revealed that key members of his cabinet and lawmakers in the Bayelsa State House of Assembly had also followed him in leaving the PDP, signaling a major political shift in the state’s ruling structure.

Shortly after the governor’s announcement, six local government chairmen under the platform of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) convened a press conference at the association’s secretariat in Yenagoa, where they also announced their collective resignation from the PDP.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Lelei Tariye Isaac, chairman of Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area, said their decision was guided by loyalty to the governor and frustration with the deepening internal rifts within the party.

“We are indeed grateful for the opportunity to serve the people for the past one and a half years,” Isaac said. “We were elected on the platform of the PDP, and today, we are aware that our leader, Governor Douye Diri, has formally resigned his membership of the party. As chairmen, vice chairmen, councillors, and appointees in the local government areas, we support the decision of our governor. We stand with him and, consequently, we also resign our membership of the PDP.”

The development marks one of the most significant political realignments in Bayelsa since 2019, when Diri himself emerged as governor through a Supreme Court ruling following the disqualification of the APC candidate.

Political observers say the move could reshape Bayelsa’s political landscape ahead of the next election cycle, potentially weakening the PDP’s hold on the oil-rich Niger Delta state.

While Governor Diri has not yet announced his next political destination, insiders suggest he may align with a coalition of centrist and reform-minded politicians seeking to challenge both the PDP and APC dominance in the South-South region.

As of press time, the PDP’s national secretariat has not issued an official statement on the mass defections.

Political Analysis: What Diri’s Exit Means for Bayelsa and the PDP

Governor Douye Diri’s exit from the Peoples Democratic Party could mark a turning point in Bayelsa’s political power dynamics. Since 1999, the PDP has maintained a near-monopoly in the state, supported by influential political godfathers and federal patronage. Diri’s departure now disrupts that long-standing equation.

If the governor aligns with a new political bloc, it could attract other disillusioned PDP figures across the South-South region, especially those dissatisfied with the national leadership’s handling of internal disputes. For the PDP, the loss of Bayelsa—one of its traditional strongholds—would represent a significant symbolic and electoral blow ahead of the 2027 general elections.

For Diri, however, the move could provide a fresh platform to consolidate his political independence and court cross-party alliances. His reputation for moderation and administrative calm could appeal to younger voters seeking stability over party loyalty.

Bayelsa’s next political chapter has just begun—and the ripples may soon reach Abuja.

Reporting by Yetunde Kolawale in Lagos, Nigeria.