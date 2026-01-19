Shettima to present Nigeria’s 2026 economic outlook at 56th WEF

Updated: Jan 19, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Abuja, Jan. 18, 2026 (NAN) – Vice-President Kashim Shettima is set to unveil Nigeria’s 2026 economic outlook at the 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

According to Mr. Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications to the Vice-President, Shettima has already arrived in Davos to lead the Nigerian delegation at the global forum. On arrival, he was received by Foreign Affairs Minister Amb. Yussuf Tuggar, Trade and Investment Minister Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, and Nigerian mission officials.

Shettima is scheduled to participate in plenary sessions addressing the responsible deployment of Artificial Intelligence, quantum computing, and biotechnology. He will also hold bilateral meetings with heads of state, leading executives, and international development finance leaders to strengthen partnerships under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Nkwocha highlighted that WEF 2026 marks a milestone for Nigeria’s global economic diplomacy with the debut of ‘Nigeria House Davos’. For the first time, Nigeria has established a sovereign pavilion on the Davos Promenade, created through a Public-Private Partnership to serve as a hub for ministerial engagements, investment roundtables, and cultural diplomacy throughout the forum.

Minister Oduwole added that Nigeria will showcase four investment playbooks reflecting President Tinubu’s economic re-engineering efforts. The sectors to be highlighted include solid minerals, climate-sustainable agriculture, creative industries, and digital technologies, offering opportunities for global investors to partner with Nigeria’s growing economy.