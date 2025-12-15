Shettima, Sanwo-Olu Lead Top Military, Political Leaders to COAS Conference in Lagos

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Monday arrived in Lagos State to attend the 2025 Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference, an event bringing together Nigeria’s top military leadership and key government officials to deliberate on national security challenges.

Naija247news reports that the Vice President was received on arrival by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other senior state officials before proceeding to the conference venue. The event also attracted the presence of service chiefs and top-ranking officers across the armed forces, underscoring its importance in shaping Nigeria’s security strategy.

According to Naija247news, Governor Sanwo-Olu, who hosted the Vice President, was himself welcomed at the venue by the service chiefs in line with military tradition. The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (retd.), was also in attendance and was seen exchanging warm greetings with former colleagues, reflecting a strong bond among Nigeria’s military leadership.

Naija247news gathered that Vice President Shettima is attending the conference as the Special Guest of Honour, representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This was disclosed by Stanley Nkwocha, the spokesman to the President on Media and Communications in the Office of the Vice President, who announced Shettima’s arrival via social media.

Naija247news understands that upon arrival at the conference venue, the Vice President inspected a military guard of honour, a customary tribute accorded to dignitaries at major armed forces events. The ceremony highlighted the military’s respect for civilian leadership and the cooperation between democratic institutions and the armed forces.

The conference, themed “Examining the Current Landscape of Terrorism Through the Lenses of Diplomatic and Military Action Strategy for Long-term Prevention and Stabilisation,” is focused on addressing Nigeria’s evolving security threats. Naija247news reports that discussions at the gathering are expected to centre on how military operations can be complemented by diplomatic engagement to achieve lasting peace and stability, especially in regions affected by terrorism and insurgency.

Beyond strategy sessions, the conference will also feature the unveiling of a book titled A Life of Service, written in honour of the 23rd Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja. The book is expected to highlight his career, leadership style and contributions to the Nigerian Army.

Naija247news gathered that security experts and senior officers at the conference described the annual gathering as a critical platform for reviewing ongoing operations, strengthening inter-agency cooperation and setting future priorities for the Nigerian Army.

The presence of the Vice President, state governors and top defence officials at the Lagos event reflects the federal government’s continued emphasis on national security as a shared responsibility requiring both political leadership and military professionalism.

Reporting by Babatunde Ogunsakin in Lagos, Nigeria.