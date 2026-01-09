Shettima Reaffirms Tinubu’s Commitment to Strengthen Armed Forces Amid Security Challenges

Updated: Jan 9, 2026 Credibility: 85%

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has reaffirmed the commitment of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to adequately empower the Nigerian Armed Forces in order to confront and overcome the security challenges facing the country.

Shettima gave the assurance on Friday during a special Juma’at Prayer held at the National Mosque, Abuja, to mark the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day.

Naija247news reports that January 15 of every year is set aside by the Federal Government to honour the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN). In a recent shift, the military authorities renamed the annual observance from “Armed Forces Remembrance Day” to “Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day,” reflecting its expanded focus.

According to Naija247news, the change was introduced to underscore the dual purpose of the event: celebrating serving officers and personnel while also remembering fallen heroes who paid the ultimate price in the defence of the nation.

During the prayer session, the Vice-President paid tribute to members of the Armed Forces and other security agencies who lost their lives in the line of duty. He acknowledged their sacrifices in safeguarding Nigeria’s territorial integrity and protecting the lives and property of citizens across the country.

Shettima expressed confidence that Nigeria would experience lasting peace and prosperity under the leadership of President Tinubu, whom he described as dynamic and purposeful. He stressed that the current administration remains resolute in its support for the military and other security institutions as they confront various security threats nationwide.

Naija247news understands that the Vice-President used the occasion to offer prayers for fallen officers and men, as well as their families. He prayed for divine forgiveness for the departed personnel and asked for strength and comfort for their loved ones as they cope with their losses.

“Our prayer is for Allah to forgive the rest of our deceased officers and men, and may God grant their families the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses,” Shettima said.

He further prayed for continued divine protection and empowerment for the Armed Forces, expressing hope that the ongoing security challenges confronting the country would be overcome in due course.

“We pray to the Almighty Allah to continue to protect and empower our armed forces to subdue all the crises that are bedeviling our nation,” he added.

The Vice-President concluded by expressing optimism that Nigeria would attain enduring peace and prosperity with time, attributing this hope to collective prayers, strong leadership and sustained support for the nation’s security forces.

Naija247news reports that the Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day activities continue across the country, serving as a moment of reflection, honour and renewed commitment to national unity and security.