Politics & Governance

Shettima Praises Tinubu’s Reforms, Says President Has Removed Termites from Nation’s Timber

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

8, October 2025/Naija 247news

Vice President Kashim Shettima has lauded President Bola Tinubu’s administration, saying the President has “removed termites from the nation’s timber of progress.” This metaphor suggests that Tinubu’s policies have eliminated obstacles hindering Nigeria’s growth and development. Shettima made this comment while representing Tinubu at the Bauchi Investment Summit, highlighting the administration’s efforts to create a favorable environment for investors and drive investment in the country.

Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda

Shettima’s remark underscores the progress made under Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which aims to transform Nigeria’s economy and improve the lives of its citizens. Some key areas of focus for the administration include economic reforms, infrastructure development, and investment attraction. For instance, the government has prioritized infrastructure development, with over 440 road projects covering more than 2,700 kilometers of highways and bridges currently under construction nationwide.

Investments and Economic Growth

The Vice President emphasized the importance of attracting investments, citing Dangote’s decision to invest massively in Nigeria as a vote of confidence in the country’s future. This development signals a positive trend in the nation’s economic trajectory, with potential benefits for job creation and economic growth.

Challenges and Opportunities

While acknowledging the challenges facing the nation, Shettima’s comment reflects the administration’s commitment to driving progress and prosperity in Nigeria. As the country continues to navigate its economic and security challenges, the Tinubu administration remains focused on implementing policies that will promote growth, stability, and development.

The Vice President’s remark is a testament to the administration’s efforts to create a more favorable business environment and drive economic growth. As Nigeria moves forward, it is essential to build on the progress made so far and address the challenges that lie ahead. With sustained efforts and strategic policy initiatives, Nigeria can unlock its full potential and achieve sustainable development .

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer in Lagos, Nigeria.

