Shell Commits $2 Billion to Nigeria’s Offshore Gas Project, Signalling Renewed Investor Confidence under Tinubu

Lagos | Naija247news — Nigeria has secured its second major gas investment in 18 months, as Shell announced a $2 billion Final Investment Decision (FID) on the HI Field non-associated gas project in the shallow offshore block OML 144.

The project, which will deliver about 350 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (mmscf/d) from 2028, represents nearly one-third of the feedstock required for the Nigeria LNG (NLNG) Train 7 expansion project.

With this announcement, total upstream oil and gas investment commitments in Nigeria have now surpassed $8 billion since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assumed office in May 2023 — a milestone reflecting renewed global confidence in Nigeria’s energy reform agenda.

Part of a Broader Reform Success

The HI Field gas project marks Nigeria’s third major Final Investment Decision (FID) within the last 18 months, following the Ubeta Non-Associated Gas project and the Bonga North Deepwater project. Collectively, these projects are designed to unlock the country’s vast gas potential for both domestic and export markets.

The Ubeta and HI gas fields are projected to supply up to 15 percent of NLNG’s total feedgas requirements, supporting Trains 1–7 and ensuring reliability in the country’s LNG exports.

Industry analysts say the pace of new investment decisions is a direct outcome of President Tinubu’s targeted energy-sector reforms — coordinated through the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Energy. These include fiscal incentives, streamlined approvals, and cost-reduction frameworks that have significantly enhanced Nigeria’s competitiveness as a global investment destination.

Legacy Gas Fields Reawakened

Discovered in 1985 but left undeveloped for decades, the HI gas field is being revived under Presidential Directive 40, which introduced a new fiscal regime for Non-Associated Gas (NAG) in onshore and shallow offshore fields.

“This project is a strong signal that policy stability, when combined with investor-friendly incentives, produces results,” said a senior industry source familiar with the decision.

Energy Adviser: “The Beginning of a Gas Renaissance”

Olu Arowolo Verheijen, Special Adviser to the President on Energy, described Shell’s FID as a pivotal moment for Nigeria’s gas future:

“With the Ubeta FID and now the HI FID, we have secured the gas supply needed to make NLNG Train 7 not just possible, but transformative,” Verheijen said.

“These projects will strengthen the reliability of Nigeria’s LNG exports, expand LPG supply for domestic use, reduce imports, boost foreign exchange earnings, and advance clean cooking access for millions of households. And this is only the beginning — more FIDs are on the horizon.”

Shell Reaffirms Commitment

Shell’s Upstream President, Peter Costello, reaffirmed the company’s long-term commitment to Nigeria’s energy transition.

“Following our recent investment decisions in the Bonga deepwater development, this new project demonstrates our continued confidence in Nigeria,” Costello said. “The HI gas development supports our global integrated gas portfolio while positioning Nigeria as a more significant player in the global LNG market.”

Expanding NLNG’s Global Reach

The ongoing NLNG Train 7 expansion aims to increase Nigeria’s LNG production capacity by 8 million metric tonnes annually, a 35 percent rise from current levels. Beyond foreign exchange gains, the expansion is expected to create thousands of direct and indirect jobs, stimulate SMEs in host communities, and boost domestic gas utilization.

Tinubu: Nigeria Is Open for Business

President Tinubu, reacting to the development, said Shell’s $2 billion commitment validates his administration’s sweeping reform efforts and signals a turning point for Nigeria’s energy sector.

“This major FID announcement by Shell — their second in one year — is a clear validation of our reform efforts,” Tinubu said. “It shows the world that Nigeria is fully open for business and investment.”

The Bigger Picture

Industry watchers note that Nigeria’s energy policy shift — emphasizing gas as a transition fuel, fiscal competitiveness, and local content — is beginning to yield tangible dividends. The new wave of FIDs suggests that the country’s long-stalled hydrocarbon projects may finally be entering a new phase of execution.

As one senior analyst told Naija247news, “What we’re seeing is not just capital inflow but strategic confidence — investors betting on Nigeria’s ability to deliver.”

With Shell’s latest $2 billion commitment, Nigeria’s gas revolution appears to be gaining real momentum — turning long-dormant resources into engines of growth for the next decade.

Reporting by Joshua Chinonye in Lagos, Nigeria.