Menu
Search
Subscribe
National Politics

Shehu Sani: “It’s Easier for a Camel to Pass Through a Needle Than Defeat Atiku in Primaries”

By: Samuel Gbenga Salau

Date:

Naija247news – Abuja, October 2025 — Former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, has responded to comments by Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, who recently hinted that he could step aside from the 2027 presidential race if defeated by a younger aspirant in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) primaries.

Atiku, in an interview with BBC Hausa, said he would not only concede if beaten by a younger candidate but also support and mentor such a flagbearer, stressing that the ADC prioritizes the inclusion of youth and women.

“If I run for office, and a young man defeats me, I will accept that. The party we have joined now prioritises youth and women,” Atiku declared.

However, he did not confirm if he would be contesting again, noting that the priority for now is “to establish the party and gain a strong following.”

Shehu Sani’s Reaction

Reacting via his official X handle on Thursday, Shehu Sani described the possibility of defeating Atiku in a party primary as highly unlikely.

“His Excellency the Waziri reportedly said he would step aside if a younger candidate wins the primaries… The keyword here is PRIMARIES. It’s easier for a camel to pass through the hole of a needle than to beat the Waziri in primaries. Party delegates are a special breed of people,” Sani wrote.

Commentary

Atiku’s comments signal both a soft repositioning in his political career and an attempt to align with Nigeria’s growing youth-dominated political demography. Yet, Shehu Sani’s reaction underscores the deep realities of Nigerian party politics, where established figures often maintain dominance through delegate loyalty and financial clout.

As the ADC builds momentum ahead of 2027, political observers say Atiku’s influence could determine whether the party emerges as a genuine third force or merely another platform reshaped by Nigeria’s old political guard.

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Our Standards: The Naija247news Principles
Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism that serves the public interest. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy, fairness, and transparency in reporting. All content is fact-checked and held to the highest standards of integrity. Learn more in our full editorial policy here.

© 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.

Previous article
PDP’s Ibadan convention is pathway to 2027 victory – Makinde
Samuel Gbenga Salau
Samuel Gbenga Salauhttps://naija247news.com
Dr. Gbenga Salau Samuel Editorial Board Chairman, Naija247news Media Group LLC Dr. Gbenga Salau Samuel is an economist and journalist trained at the University of Ibadan, renowned for blending rigorous economic analysis with clear, people-centered journalism. As Editorial Board Chairman of Naija247news Media Group LLC, he leads the newsroom’s policy and standards framework, champions data-driven reporting, and steers impactful coverage across macroeconomics, markets, public finance, governance, and development. With a career rooted in evidence-based storytelling, Dr. Samuel is committed to elevating editorial integrity, nurturing young newsroom talent, and positioning Naija247news as a trusted, agenda-shaping voice in Nigeria’s media and policy space.

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

PDP’s Ibadan convention is pathway to 2027 victory – Makinde

Samuel Gbenga Salau Samuel Gbenga Salau -
Naija247news – Ibadan, October 2025 — Oyo State Governor,...

Jandor Declares for 2027 Lagos Governorship on APC Platform, Backs Tinubu for Second Term

Samuel Gbenga Salau Samuel Gbenga Salau -
Naija247news – Lagos, October 2025 — Former Peoples Democratic...

Nigerian Scientist’s Cancer-Detecting Goggles Gain Global Spotlight as FUOYE Scholars Join World’s Top 2%

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Naija247news – Lagos/Port Harcourt, October 2025 — In a...

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara Sacks Cabinet After Supreme Court Judgment

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Port Harcourt, Oct. 2, 2025 (Naija247news) — Rivers State...

About us

Naija247news.com, founded in October 2010, is a part of the Naija247news Media Group LLC

Company

The latest

PDP’s Ibadan convention is pathway to 2027 victory – Makinde

National Politics 0
Naija247news – Ibadan, October 2025 — Oyo State Governor,...

Jandor Declares for 2027 Lagos Governorship on APC Platform, Backs Tinubu for Second Term

State Politics (Lagos, Kano, Rivers, Oyo, etc.) 0
Naija247news – Lagos, October 2025 — Former Peoples Democratic...

Nigerian Scientist’s Cancer-Detecting Goggles Gain Global Spotlight as FUOYE Scholars Join World’s Top 2%

Telecoms & Internet 0
Naija247news – Lagos/Port Harcourt, October 2025 — In a...

Subscribe

© 2025 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Naija247news Media Group LLC

📬 Contact Us
💬 Join WhatsApp
×
Get The News Corporate Media Wont Tell You
Track Latest Business, Financial & Economic News From Nigeria