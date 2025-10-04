Shehu Sani: “It’s Easier for a Camel to Pass Through a Needle Than Defeat Atiku in Primaries”

Naija247news – Abuja, October 2025 — Former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, has responded to comments by Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, who recently hinted that he could step aside from the 2027 presidential race if defeated by a younger aspirant in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) primaries.

Atiku, in an interview with BBC Hausa, said he would not only concede if beaten by a younger candidate but also support and mentor such a flagbearer, stressing that the ADC prioritizes the inclusion of youth and women.

“If I run for office, and a young man defeats me, I will accept that. The party we have joined now prioritises youth and women,” Atiku declared.

However, he did not confirm if he would be contesting again, noting that the priority for now is “to establish the party and gain a strong following.”

Shehu Sani’s Reaction

Reacting via his official X handle on Thursday, Shehu Sani described the possibility of defeating Atiku in a party primary as highly unlikely.

“His Excellency the Waziri reportedly said he would step aside if a younger candidate wins the primaries… The keyword here is PRIMARIES. It’s easier for a camel to pass through the hole of a needle than to beat the Waziri in primaries. Party delegates are a special breed of people,” Sani wrote.

Commentary

Atiku’s comments signal both a soft repositioning in his political career and an attempt to align with Nigeria’s growing youth-dominated political demography. Yet, Shehu Sani’s reaction underscores the deep realities of Nigerian party politics, where established figures often maintain dominance through delegate loyalty and financial clout.

As the ADC builds momentum ahead of 2027, political observers say Atiku’s influence could determine whether the party emerges as a genuine third force or merely another platform reshaped by Nigeria’s old political guard.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.