“Shea Nut Prices Rebound to ₦1,000/kg as Domestic Processing Absorbs Supply”

Nigeria’s Shea Sector Rebounds as Domestic Processing Drives Revenue Growth

Abuja, Nigeria — 4th October 2025

Nigeria’s shea nut market is showing signs of robust recovery following the Federal Government’s ban on raw exports, as domestic processors absorb local supply and stabilize prices. After an initial slump, market data indicates that shea nut prices are nearing pre-ban levels, reflecting renewed confidence in the policy.

Before the ban, shea nuts traded at an average of ₦850 per kilogram. Immediately after the announcement, prices fell sharply to about ₦570 per kilogram, as traders and middlemen adjusted to new market conditions. By mid-September, prices had recovered to ₦710, reaching ₦800 by the end of the month. Today, average market prices stand at approximately ₦1,000 per kilogram, signaling both recovery and growing stability in Nigeria’s shea value chain.

The export restriction is part of the Renewed Hope Agenda and the broader Nigeria First Economic Policy, championed by H.E. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The initiative prioritizes domestic value addition, aiming to transform Nigeria’s role in the global shea market. While the country produces over a third of the world’s shea nuts, it historically captured less than 1% of the US$6.5 billion global market due to minimal processing. By securing raw materials for more than 20 local processing plants — many previously operating below 30% capacity — the ban is strengthening domestic industries, safeguarding jobs, and boosting economic resilience.

“This policy gives us the stability we’ve long needed to plan, invest, and expand,” said Sadiq Kassim, PRO of the Nigeria Agribusiness Group (NABG). “Before now, unregulated raw nut exports caused unpredictable price swings and squeezed processors out of the market. With the ban, raw materials remain in-country, prices are stabilizing, and factories can operate closer to full capacity. This means better income for rural women, steady demand for farmers, and a stronger foundation for Nigeria’s shea industry.”

The move aligns with the 30% Value Addition Bill, championed by the Raw Materials Research & Development Council (RMRDC) and passed by the Senate in July 2025. Awaiting concurrence in the House of Representatives and Presidential assent, the bill mandates that Nigerian raw materials undergo at least 30% domestic processing before export.

“Without incentives to build capacity across our value chains, inefficiencies persist, prices rise, and opportunities are lost,” said Prof. Nnanyelugo Martin Ike-Muonso, Director-General of RMRDC. “The 30% value addition bill protects local industries, creates jobs, and ensures Nigeria benefits from its resources.”

Local Buying Agent Olaolu Ajide in Ibadan also praised the policy, stating, “Stopping raw shea nut exports positively impacts the economy. The government must enforce the ban to allow local industries to grow and expand, creating more jobs for our people.”

The Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment is coordinating with processors, traders, and farmer groups to ensure smooth implementation. Complementing this effort, the Presidential Food Systems Coordinating Unit (PFSCU) plans a rapid assessment next month across the five key shea-producing states. The survey will update market data, identify bottlenecks, and ensure alignment between government and industry in advancing Nigeria’s industrialization agenda under the Renewed Hope Agenda and the Nigeria First Economic Policy.

Reporting by Ifeoluwa Okonkwo in Lagos, Nigeria.