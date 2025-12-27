“Shaibu Engages Traditional Leaders as U.S. Airstrikes Hit Northwest Militants”

Lagos, Dec. 27, 2025 (NAN) — Nigeria’s Army is intensifying efforts to strengthen civil–military collaboration amid heightened insecurity across multiple regions, with a renewed focus on traditional institutions as critical partners in maintaining peace and stability.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, visited the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Friday at the Sultan’s Palace, highlighting the military’s commitment to community engagement as a cornerstone of its strategic approach to tackling security challenges.

Shaibu stressed that the Nigerian Army prioritises sustained collaboration with traditional leaders, asserting that inclusive engagement is key to improving operational outcomes. “Our strategy is to work closely with community leaders at every level. Peace, stability, and national unity require partnerships with those who understand the dynamics of local communities,” he said.

The Sultan lauded the Army’s service and sacrifices, while urging continued adherence to human rights standards and stronger interaction with civilians. He also offered prayers for the success of military operations and the safety of personnel deployed across conflict-prone areas.

Analysts note that this visit is taking place against a backdrop of regional instability, where communities increasingly demand accountability and enhanced coordination from security agencies. The emphasis on traditional institutions signals a tactical shift from purely operational military interventions to a model that integrates socio-cultural intelligence and local cooperation into counterinsurgency strategies.

The civil–military engagement agenda coincides with heightened international attention following U.S. military action in Nigeria. On Christmas Day, American forces carried out precision airstrikes against Islamic State militants in the country’s northwest. The operation, officially conducted at the request of the Nigerian government, targeted insurgent camps that were reportedly “planning attacks against Christians in the region.”

U.S. President Donald Trump had earlier indicated the possibility of direct military intervention if Nigerian authorities failed to take decisive action against Islamist militants. Local reports confirmed that explosions were heard in Jabo community during the Christmas evening strike. According to officials, the areas targeted were “too remote for Nigerian forces to reach,” making American intervention both operationally necessary and symbolically significant.

Security analysts argue that the combination of domestic military-community engagement and strategic international support represents a multi-layered approach to counterterrorism. While the U.S. strikes signal international resolve and provide a deterrent effect, the Nigerian Army’s partnership with traditional authorities is designed to address structural vulnerabilities and prevent insurgents from exploiting governance gaps at the community level.

Observers also caution that maintaining operational success will require careful management of civil liberties, clear communication with local populations, and transparent coordination between Nigerian and international forces. Without sustained community trust, even precise military interventions risk short-term gains without long-term stability.

The visit underscores the Nigerian Army’s evolving doctrine, which increasingly integrates social intelligence, cultural awareness, and collaborative governance into its security operations. Analysts see this as part of a broader effort to professionalize the force while aligning military action with national and regional policy objectives, ensuring that counterinsurgency efforts do not exacerbate social tensions.

As Nigeria enters 2026, military observers will be closely monitoring whether the dual strategy of civil–military engagement and calibrated international support can reduce insurgency threats, protect vulnerable populations, and reinforce investor and public confidence in the country’s security architecture.

Samuel Gbenga Salau Dr. Gbenga Salau Samuel Editorial Board Chairman, Naija247news Media Group LLC Dr. Gbenga Salau Samuel is an economist and journalist trained at the University of Ibadan, renowned for blending rigorous economic analysis with clear, people-centered journalism. As Editorial Board Chairman of Naija247news Media Group LLC, he leads the newsroom’s policy and standards framework, champions data-driven reporting, and steers impactful coverage across macroeconomics, markets, public finance, governance, and development. With a career rooted in evidence-based storytelling, Dr. Samuel is committed to elevating editorial integrity, nurturing young newsroom talent, and positioning Naija247news as a trusted, agenda-shaping voice in Nigeria’s media and policy space. General Editorial Email: editor@naija247news.com

📌 Editor’s Note: For content partnerships and collaborations, reach out via editor@naija247news.com

Editorial Integrity & Standards

Naija247news Media Group LLC is committed to ethical, independent journalism. Our editorial process prioritizes accuracy and transparency. For more details, view our full Editorial Policy. Report a Correction: If you spot an error or have a correction request regarding this story, please email our editorial board at editorial@naija247news.com. © 2025 Naija247news Media Group LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, or redistributed without prior express written permission from Naija247news Media Group LLC.

Reporting by Samuel Gbenga Salau in Lagos, Nigeria.