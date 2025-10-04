Menu
Politics & Governance

SGF Akume says Peter Obi couldn’t rescue Anambra, let alone Nigeria

By: Favor Akpan, News Writer

Date:

4, October 2025/Naija 247news

The ongoing political debate in Nigeria has taken a new turn as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, has criticized former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, saying he couldn’t rescue Anambra State during his tenure as governor, so he can’t rescue Nigeria. This scathing remark has sparked a heated discussion on the country’s leadership and the ability of its leaders to tackle the nation’s challenges.

Akume’s Verdict on Obi’s Leadership

Akume’s comments were made while addressing newsmen in Abuja, where he emphasized that Obi’s leadership style lacked the strategic foresight necessary to address Nigeria’s multifaceted economic and governance challenges. According to Akume, Obi’s inability to transform Anambra State during his tenure as governor disqualifies him from claiming to rescue Nigeria. Akume praised President Bola Tinubu’s leadership, highlighting his ability to maintain peace across religious lines and citing the country’s growing economy, with a 4.4% GDP growth, as evidence of effective leadership.

Obi’s Response and the Broader Context

Peter Obi has previously spoken about the need for a “new politics of prosperity” that benefits all Nigerians. He has criticized the current administration for economic mismanagement and rising poverty, pointing out that Nigerians are increasingly unsafe due to a lack of leadership and direction. The exchange between Akume and Obi represents the ongoing political debate in Nigeria, with different political camps presenting their views on the country’s future.

Implications for Nigeria’s Political Landscape

The Akume-Obi exchange has significant implications for Nigeria’s political landscape. It highlights the deep-seated divisions and the intense competition for power among the country’s political elite. As the country moves forward, it is crucial for leaders to engage in constructive debates that prioritize the welfare of Nigerians and promote national development.

The criticism of Peter Obi by the SGF Akume highlights the deep-seated divisions in Nigeria’s political landscape. As the country moves forward, it is essential for leaders to engage in constructive debates that prioritize the welfare of Nigerians. The question remains whether the current administration can deliver on its promises and bring about the much-needed change in the country. Only time will tell.

Reporting by Favor Akpan, News Writer

Reinstated Osun APC Chairmen Vow to Recall Workers, Pay Monarchs
Favor Akpan, News Writer
Favor Akpan, News Writerhttp://Naija247news.com
Favor Akpan is a dedicated News Writer at Naija247news.com, known for delivering accurate and timely coverage of Nigerian and African current affairs. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, Favor specializes in politics, social issues, and economic developments, ensuring readers stay informed on the latest events shaping the region. Committed to journalistic integrity, Favor consistently produces well-researched articles that engage and enlighten the Naija247news audience.

